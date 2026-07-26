Opinion

AUBUT: Canada’s house of mirrors — why our democracy is built on a lie

Behind the illusion of checks and balances lies an unchecked executive holding all the keys.
House of Mirrors
House of MirrorsImage courtesy of AI
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