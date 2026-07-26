AUBUT: Canada’s house of mirrors — why our democracy is built on a lie

Canada was born broken.That statement will strike some as unnecessarily harsh. Canada is peaceful, prosperous by world standards, and governed through regular elections. It has a constitution, a Charter of Rights and Freedoms, courts, two houses of Parliament, independent officers, and ten provincial governments. Every visible feature suggests a functioning democracy restrained by numerous checks and balances.Look closer, however, and the image begins to distort.Canada resembles a house of mirrors. Everywhere Canadians look, they see the reflection of democratic accountability. Parliament holds the government accountable. Senators provide sober second thought. Courts defend the Constitution. The Governor General protects responsible government. Elections Canada safeguards elections. Ethics commissioners police conflicts of interest. Auditors and other officers of Parliament expose wrongdoing.The reflections are real, but behind nearly every one stands the same concentration of political power.Canada did not originate as an independent country created by its people. The British North America Act of 1867 was an act of the British Parliament uniting several British colonies into a Dominion “under the Crown of the United Kingdom” with a constitution similar in principle to that of Britain. Canada did not gain broad legislative autonomy until the Statute of Westminster in 1931, and it did not obtain full control over its Constitution until 1982.Canada therefore became legally independent without being constitutionally refounded by its citizens. There was no moment when Canadians sat down as sovereign people and decided how their government should be structured, how power should be divided, or to whom their representatives should owe allegiance. The colonial machinery was renovated, renamed, and declared Canadian.The Crown became the Crown of Canada, legally distinct from the British Crown, but the same unelected individual remains King of both countries. Members of the House of Commons and Senate must swear allegiance to the monarch before taking their seats. The Constitution’s Fifth Schedule still describes the oath as allegiance to the reigning King or Queen of the United Kingdom, although Canadian law now treats that person in his separate capacity as King of Canada. Members do not swear allegiance to Canada, the Constitution, or the citizens who elected them..The symbolism matters because it reflects the system beneath it. Political authority does not formally rise from the Canadian people. It descends from the Crown, through the Governor General, to the prime minister and Cabinet: top down, not bottom up as one would expect. The conventions of responsible government then tell us that this authority is democratically controlled because Cabinet must retain the confidence of the elected House of Commons.This produces Canada’s central accountability contradiction: The government is supposed to be accountable to Parliament, but a majority government normally controls Parliament.The prime minister is not directly elected by Canadians. Citizens elect individual members of Parliament. The person who leads the party capable of commanding the confidence of the House becomes prime minister. How that leader is selected is largely determined by the party’s internal constitution and administration, not by Canada’s Constitution or the electorate as a whole.Nor do voters have complete control over who represents a party in their riding. A candidate may win a local nomination, but the Canada Elections Act requires the party’s formal endorsement before the party name can accompany that candidate. The Act does not require that endorsement to be controlled by local members. The party organization ultimately decides who may carry its brand.Once the leader becomes prime minister, the concentration of power increases. The prime minister selects Cabinet ministers and can remove them. Parliamentary secretaries, committee assignments, and many other opportunities for advancement depend directly or indirectly upon the government and party leadership. Cabinet ministers must publicly support Cabinet decisions or resign. Government MPs know that defeating major government legislation may threaten their own party’s government and possibly their political careers.The result is rigid party discipline. Members are said to represent their constituents in Ottawa, but the system gives them powerful incentives to represent their party in their constituencies instead. Their constituents cannot recall them under federal law, while their party can remove them from caucus or deny them the endorsement required to run under its name. Voters must wait until the next election, when the party may again determine whether the MP is permitted to run under its name.A disciplined majority transforms the House of Commons from a check on executive power into an instrument of it. The government determines most of the legislative agenda. It can use time allocation to curtail debate and its majority to pass legislation, defeat opposition motions, and control the outcome of many committee votes. Parliamentary authorities have themselves identified the combination of the confidence convention and strong party discipline as a significant cause of weak scrutiny of government spending.This does not make the prime minister an absolute ruler in the strict constitutional sense. Courts remain capable of reviewing legislation. Provinces retain their own areas of jurisdiction. Governments can lose elections or the confidence of the House..But when a prime minister controls Cabinet, commands a disciplined majority, and dominates the governing party, there are remarkably few practical restraints between elections. This is why Canada can reasonably be described as a democratic dictatorship. The leadership reaches office through democratic machinery, but once installed, a majority government can operate with many of the practical characteristics of concentrated rule until the next election.The Senate appears to provide a separate legislative check. It can amend, delay, or defeat legislation. Yet, senators are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of the prime minister. The Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments may recommend candidates, but its recommendations are non-binding. Its own members are appointed through the executive appointment process.Senators may act independently after appointment, and some do. The problem is structural rather than personal. An unelected chamber lacks the democratic legitimacy to repeatedly obstruct an elected government, while the route into that chamber originates with the executive it may later be asked to restrain. It has considerable legal power but a weak public mandate to use it.The Governor General presents a similar reflection. The office carries important constitutional authority and exists, in theory, to ensure the continuation of responsible government. Yet, the King appoints the Governor General on the recommendation of the prime minister. The Governor General almost always acts on ministerial advice, while the circumstances in which reserve powers might be exercised against a prime minister remain governed largely by convention.The safeguard therefore depends upon an appointed officeholder defying the person responsible for recommending their appointment, using powers whose limits have seldom been tested, during what would already be a constitutional crisis. That provides some protection, but neither a clear nor reliable check.The courts are more independent than either the Senate or the Governor General. Judges have security of tenure, and governments frequently lose cases before judges they or their predecessors appointed. It would be false to claim that judges automatically owe political loyalty to the governing party.Still, the appointment process matters. Federal judicial advisory committees assess candidates, but their recommendations to the minister are non-binding. Supreme Court advisory boards likewise provide a shortlist from which the prime minister makes the final selection. There is no requirement for confirmation by an independently elected body..Courts are also reactive. Someone must have the standing, knowledge, money, and years required to challenge a law. Until a final judgment is delivered, the disputed law may remain in force. Even then, Parliament can invoke section 33 of the Charter to override fundamental freedoms under section 2 and legal and equality rights under sections 7 to 15 for renewable five-year periods.The judiciary is a genuine check, but it is expensive, delayed, and limited. It cannot substitute for legislators who refuse to scrutinize legislation before it becomes law.Elections Canada may be the strongest example of independence that is both real and incomplete. The Chief Electoral Officer is not simply appointed by the prime minister. The House of Commons appoints the Chief Electoral Officer by resolution for a single ten-year term, and removal requires cause and a joint request from the House and Senate. Elections Canada administers elections independently of the government of the day.But Elections Canada does not write the Canada Elections Act. Parliament does. The agency is an independent referee operating under rules written by the teams occupying Parliament.Those rules state that only Canadian citizens who meet the age requirement may vote. Elections Canada requires voters at polling stations to establish identity and residence, but it does not routinely require documentary proof of citizenship when a ballot is issued. Registration requires a declaration of citizenship, and Elections Canada now compares information from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada with the National Register of Electors to identify and remove non-citizens. Knowingly registering or voting while ineligible is an offence.It is therefore inaccurate to say that no safeguards exist. It is accurate to say that the system generally verifies identity and residence at the poll while relying upon prior registration, declarations, database comparisons, and penalties to establish citizenship. Whether that is sufficient is a legitimate policy question, but responsibility for the underlying rules rests primarily with Parliament, not Elections Canada.The distinction illustrates the house of mirrors perfectly. Elections Canada can independently administer the law, yet it cannot correct legislation that favours established parties, centralizes candidate endorsement, or provides inadequate safeguards. Its independence is administrative, not constitutional or legislative.Then there are the officers of Parliament. The Auditor General, Ethics Commissioner, Information Commissioner, Parliamentary Budget Officer, and others can uncover information the government would prefer to keep hidden. Their appointments commonly require some degree of parliamentary approval, their terms are protected, and they report to Parliament rather than simply serving a minister. .Their weakness lies primarily in consequences.The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner may investigate and report on the conduct of public officeholders. Yet the Conflict of Interest Act restricts administrative monetary penalties to specified reporting and disclosure violations and sets the maximum at $500. A substantive finding of conflict generally results in a public report and political embarrassment rather than automatic removal, disqualification, or serious financial punishment.The Information Commissioner provides independent oversight of access requests, but Cabinet confidences are excluded from the Access to Information Act. The Commissioner cannot independently inspect the very records the government identifies as Cabinet confidences to verify whether the exclusion was properly claimed.The Auditor General can expose waste and mismanagement but cannot recover money, dismiss a minister, or reverse a government decision. Parliamentary committees may publicize the findings, after which a government majority can reject the criticism and continue.Canada has watchdogs, but most can only bark. Almost none can bite.Even elections provide less direct accountability than the word suggests. Canadian elections remain genuine contests, and governments can be defeated. Voting is not literally fake.What voters choose, however, is limited. They cannot vote directly for or against the prime minister unless they happen to live in that leader’s riding. They cannot recall a government during its mandate. They cannot compel their MP to follow constituency instructions. They have little control over party administrations, leadership rules, or candidate endorsements. Once elected, the governing party can argue that every action falls within the mandate received during a single election.An election held every several years is not continuous accountability. It is periodic permission followed by prolonged discretion..Nor is Parliament itself above all law. Members remain subject to criminal and civil law in most circumstances. Parliamentary privilege, however, protects proceedings and gives Parliament control over many of its internal affairs. More fundamentally, legislators can write exceptions into laws, create weak enforcement mechanisms, and decide that conduct considered unacceptable for ordinary citizens will carry only political consequences for public officeholders.The deeper problem is not that every safeguard is imaginary. Courts sometimes strike down legislation. Elections remove governments. Auditors expose wrongdoing. Provinces resist Ottawa. Senators amend bills. Independent officers disclose facts that would otherwise remain hidden.The problem is that these safeguards are fragmented, delayed, and frequently dependent upon the same political structure they are expected to police. They expose misconduct without imposing consequences, review laws only after damage has occurred, and rely upon conventions that work only when those holding power agree to respect them.A real check on power must be independent in its selection, secure from retaliation, able to obtain evidence, and capable of imposing or triggering meaningful consequences. Measured against those standards, much of Canada’s accountability system is not enforceable oversight. It is advisory oversight accompanied by the hope that embarrassment will produce restraint.Canada’s Constitution is not worthless paper. That description overlooks genuine legal limits and victories achieved through the courts. But neither is it the clear democratic compact Canadians are encouraged to imagine. Much of its practical operation depends upon inherited convention, executive self-restraint, rigid party structures, and the willingness of political officeholders to police themselves.The house contains doors, locks, and alarms. The difficulty is that too many of the keys are held by the same person.Canada’s political system displays the appearance of divided authority without consistently delivering its substance. It offers independence without a true democratic founding, representation controlled by political parties, parliamentary accountability controlled by the government, oversight without punishment, and elections without meaningful citizen authority between them.The question is no longer whether Canada possesses institutions labelled as safeguards.The question is whether any of them can reliably stop a determined government that chooses not to be restrained.