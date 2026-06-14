AUBUT: Canada's Truman Show — the mainstream media controls the door, not just the window

Alan Aubut is a retired geologist, based in Nipigon.Canada is living through something closer to The Truman Show than most people realize.The film presents a man living inside a manufactured world, one carefully staged so that he sees only what others want him to see. His routines are real enough, but the setting is contrived: the horizon is false; the sky is a set; the town is a performance; and even his relationships are filtered through a script written by others. Like the average person, Truman is not stupid. He has simply been enclosed within a controlled reality and given little reason to question the frame.That is a better metaphor for modern Canada than the familiar language of the Overton Window.Joseph Overton’s metaphor was meant to explain how some ideas are considered acceptable for public discussion while others are treated as unthinkable. Over time, the window supposedly moves. Topics once beyond the pale become discussable, then acceptable, then normal. It sounds neutral, almost organic, as though public discussion drifts slowly with culture and time. But that is not what is happening. As I argued in an earlier essay, Canada's one-way political conversation has to be challenged, my very first contribution to the Western Standard. The problem is not simply that the frame moves. The problem is that the frame is controlled. The public is shown a curated display while access to what lies beyond is restricted. That is why the better metaphor is not a window but a door. A window suggests passive observation. A door suggests active control; something locked, guarded, opened for some, yet barred to others.This distinction is important.A window lets you see what has been placed before you. A door determines whether you may enter at all. In the older Overton model, people are spectators. In the Overton Door model, they are participants in a struggle over who controls access to reality. That is closer to the Canadian condition. Our institutions do not merely frame discussion. They enforce narratives. They elevate some facts, bury others, and stigmatize questions that should be openly discussed. What we face is not just perception management but instead narrative enforcement..This is where The Truman Show helps clarify the problem. Truman eventually notices that something is off. A stage light falls from the sky. Patterns begin to repeat. The script misfires. Later, he reaches the painted horizon, finds the hidden exit, opens the door, and steps through into reality. He does not wait for the world inside the dome to correct itself. He recognizes the fraud and walks out.That is also why The Matrix, while related, is less exact. The Matrix suggests total immersion in an artificial reality. The Truman Show is closer to our circumstances because it leaves open the possibility of testing what we are told against what we can still observe for ourselves. We are not wholly trapped in simulation. We are being shown a simulation through a controlled screen. We can still step outside our homes. We can still compare the official picture with daily life. When we do, the incongruities become hard to ignore.Food costs are higher. Housing is less affordable. Medical services involve long waits that would once have been unacceptable. These are not ideological abstractions but rather lived realities. Yet the public narrative often proceeds as though management is working, progress is underway, and only the wording needs adjustment. The picture in the window does not match what ordinary people see when they open their own front door.My friend Leo has been illustrating this in a simple but effective way. At the local grocery store, he asks people how our grandparents knew a world war was coming. They answer with the usual signs: shortages, rationing, visible strain. He then points to the empty butter bin and the sign limiting customers to two units. Suddenly, the point lands even though the person has not learned a new fact. They instead have simply been forced to connect what they already see with what they had been taught not to analyze. That is the threshold moment. Not the discovery of new evidence, but the recognition that the official picture and lived experience no longer line up.That is also why I disagree with Marshall McLuhan’s famous phrase that the medium is the message. The medium is not the message. The medium is the tool, the delivery mechanism, the technological window through which a preferred reality is projected. The message is the managed interpretation carried through it. Television, newspapers, polling dashboards, political panels, social media feeds: all of them are channels through which the audience is encouraged to mistake curation for reality.Political polling is one of the clearest examples. In my recent essays on polling, I argued that the poll is not mainly a mirror. Its main function is as a lever. It does not measure public opinion. Instead, it helps shape it. Polls generate headlines, headlines generate narratives, and those narratives then influence the next round of public sentiment. The result is a loop so familiar that most people no longer notice it. Citizens who distrust politicians still trust numbers. That is how the illusion holds. Polling acquires an aura of scientific neutrality, even when the sample size is tiny relative to the population, the questions are pre-approved, and the results are used to reinforce the loop..That was the basis of the hypothesis set out in When the Polls Turned and then tested in For Whom the Poll Tolls. The comparison was simple. Erin O’Toole resigned, and Pierre Poilievre replaced him. Justin Trudeau resigned, and Mark Carney replaced him. These were, in broad terms, similar political events: one leader exits, another steps in. Yet the public narrative and apparent polling response were markedly different. To provide deeper context, I also looked back at the transition from Pierre Elliott Trudeau to John Turner. The evidence was circumstantial, but still difficult to dismiss. Comparable events should not yield wildly different narrative effects unless the information environment itself is part of the story. Polls are absorbed by citizens who have already been primed by headlines, tone, emphasis, omission, and repetition. The poll is then reported back to them as if it were independent confirmation.That is the Truman mechanism in political form.The audience at home, like the audience in Truman’s world, believes it is watching reality unfold. In fact, it is watching a managed production. The point is not that every fact is false. The point is that selection, framing, and repetition produce a false whole. By the time the public sees the result, much of the real work has already been done upstream.I began noticing this years ago in more personal ways. One early moment was the gun registry law in 1996. At the time, it made no sense to me, and it still does not. Another was Maclean’s. I subscribed well before the internet became dominant. Over time, I saw a pattern: whatever the evidence laid out in the body of an article, the final moral or political conclusion seemed to align with the approved trend of the day. The analysis and the conclusion did not match. I cancelled the subscription.The CBC had its own moment, and for me, it was The Rick Mercer Report. Each episode featured a rant. It did not take long to notice that the target was consistently Conservative when Conservatives were in office, while comparable foolishness from others went largely untouched. That was enough. Once you see the pattern, you cannot unsee it. The issue is not that satire existed. The issue is that it flowed predictably in one direction while presenting itself as general commentary.The deeper problem in Canada is that many people still rely on the mainstream media, CBC, CTV, Global, the National Post, and The Globe and Mail, as though these are neutral windows. They are not. They are institutions staffed by people with assumptions, preferences, blind spots, and, too often, a shared willingness to police the line between approved and unapproved thought. The result is not an informed public square but a curated theatre..The answer is not despair. It is recognition.Most people who remain inside the script are not stupid. They are not necessarily ignorant either. They simply have not developed the habit of comparing what they are told with what they already know. They observe, but do not analyze. They hear, but do not test. The Overton Door stays shut not only because gatekeepers guard it, but because too many citizens never think to try the handle.That has to change.Canada will not recover by waiting for the window to drift back in a healthier direction. It will recover only when more people realize that there is a door, that it has been deliberately held shut, and that the right response is not passive viewing but active verification. Compare headlines to daily life. Compare claims to outcomes. Compare the official story to what ordinary people can actually see. Stop behaving like spectators and start behaving like citizens.That is the real lesson of The Truman Show. Truman escapes only after he realizes that what he has been shown is not the whole truth. Then he goes looking for the edge, finds the door, and steps through it.Canada needs more people willing to do the same. That does not require shouting or lecturing. It can start with an ordinary conversation, like Leo’s at the grocery store. Point to what is plainly in front of people. Ask the obvious question. Help them connect what they see with what they have been told. Once that happens, the illusion starts to break.Alan Aubut is a retired geologist, based in Nipigon.