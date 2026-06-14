Opinion

AUBUT: Canada's Truman Show — the mainstream media controls the door, not just the window

The real problem isn't the Overton Window. It's the gatekeepers who decide which ideas, facts, and questions Canadians are allowed to see and discuss.
Door
DoorImage courtesy of AI
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