Opinion

AUBUT: The cooked goose — federal policy is driving Canada’s looming economic collapse

From record currency shorting to trade wars with the US, financial realities suggest Ottawa’s destructive path may be by design rather than accident.
Canada's golden goose is cooked
Canada's golden goose is cookedImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Economy
Financial Investment
Investment
Opinion
Opinion Column
Shorting
high taxes
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news