Opinion

AUBUT: The dangerous surrender of Canadian sovereignty for EU ‘associate member’ status

Pledging a historic partnership with the European Union without parliamentary debate binds Canadians to rules we never voted for.
The dangerous surrender of Canadian sovereignty for EU ‘associate member’ status
The dangerous surrender of Canadian sovereignty for EU ‘associate member’ statusImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Canada
Parliament
European Union
Sovereignty
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
EU associate member
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Western Standard
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