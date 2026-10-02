Opinion

AUBUT: The empathy trap — when modern feminism overplays its hand

The push for absolute gender neutrality ignores biological reality and clouds our moral judgment.
Lindsay Clancy and Scales of Justice
Lindsay Clancy and Scales of JusticeImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Gender Neutrality
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Lindsay Clancy
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