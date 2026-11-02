AUBUT: What rights do Canadians actually have?

I recently watched a video that dealt with natural rights in the American context. That led me to explore the Canadian context more deeply. What "rights" do Canadians actually have?The American argument begins from a different place than ours. Natural rights are rights people have simply because they are human. Government does not create them; government is created to protect them. The video contrasts the Constitution as an agreement between citizens and government with the Constitution as a limit on government power.In the American tradition, that idea runs through the Declaration of Independence and into a Constitution beginning with three important words: “We the People.” Government is presented as something created by the people to protect liberty.Canada did not begin there.The Constitution Act, 1867 did not say political power came from Canadians. It created a Dominion “under the Crown” with a constitution “similar in Principle to that of the United Kingdom.” Political authority flowed through the Crown, not from “We the People.” Canada was not founded on the idea that citizens held natural rights and gave limited powers to government.Curiously, Canada came much closer to that idea in 1960.John Diefenbaker's Canadian Bill of Rights said certain rights “have existed and shall continue to exist,” including life, liberty, security of the person, property, equality before the law, religion, speech, assembly, association, and freedom of the press.That sounds very close to natural rights.The problem was legal. The Bill of Rights was a federal law, not part of the Constitution. It applied only in federal areas, and Parliament could pass another law that operated despite it.The Constitution Act, 1982 included the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and declared the Constitution the “supreme law of Canada.” The Charter protects fundamental, legal, equality, and democratic rights..That sounds powerful.Then read section 1.The Charter subjects those rights and freedoms to “reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.” Courts later created tests for deciding whether a limit is justified.That sounds reassuring until we ask who acts first.Government does.Parliament passes the law. Cabinet makes an order. Agencies or police enforce it. A bank may freeze access to money. Government decides first what it considers reasonable. A court may decide years later that it was wrong.That is where I have trouble with the word “guarantee.”A law against murder remains a law even though murders occur. But law should do more than punish after the victim is dead. Laws are also guardrails. Police stop a dangerous driver before a fatal crash. Warrants normally require police to justify a search before entering someone's home. Due process should restrain government before serious damage is done, not explain years later why it should not have happened.The events of 2022 provide a clear Canadian example.The Emergencies Act says emergency powers remain subject to the Charter and the Canadian Bill of Rights. Yet on February 14, 2022, the federal government invoked the Act and imposed extraordinary measures.Banks and other financial institutions were ordered to stop dealing with certain people's property, making funds available to them, or providing financial services. A judge did not first have to hear evidence against each person and approve the action.The Public Order Emergency Commission, led by Justice Paul Rouleau, who had previously worked for Liberal leader John Turner and was appointed by the Trudeau government to examine its decision, later concluded that the legal threshold had been met..The courts reached a different conclusion.In 2024, the Federal Court ruled that the legal requirements had not been met. In January 2026, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld that result. It found the invocation unreasonable and beyond the government's legal authority, and found that some measures violated freedom of expression and protection against unreasonable search and seizure.The federal government has asked the Supreme Court of Canada to hear another appeal, so the process may not be finished.But one fact cannot be reversed.The government acted in 2022. The appeal court ruling came in 2026.In practical terms, constitutional rights are not worth the paper they are written on if there is no protection when it is needed.Those affected by the financial measures did not first appear before an independent judge while the government presented evidence. Financial institutions were ordered to act. Challenges came later.Winning later does not restore everything lost. A business can fail. Savings can be spent on lawyers. A job can disappear. Years can pass. A court can rule that government acted unlawfully, but it cannot turn back time.There is also an obvious imbalance.A private citizen defending a right pays with personal money, time, and effort. Government defends itself with public money. If government loses, the official who made the decision does not automatically pay personally. Nor does an unlawful government action automatically prove that a minister committed a crime. Criminal guilt requires more evidence.But that does not remove the accountability problem.If the Constitution is the supreme law, what happens when people exercising government power break its limits? If a citizen must spend years and money asking a court to reverse the action while those responsible face no automatic personal consequence, then “supreme” describes the order of laws better than actual restraint..There is another odd part of Canadian rights. Many important Charter protections belong to “everyone,” not just citizens. Freedom of expression and protection of life, liberty, and security of the person are examples. The right to vote and run for office belongs specifically to citizens.There are good reasons to limit government power over everyone. I would not want government free to imprison or mistreat a visitor merely because that person is not Canadian.Yet something is still missing.The Canadian Bill of Rights came close to recognizing rights that already existed. The Charter later placed rights in the Constitution, but allowed them to be limited when the government can justify those limits. Section 33 goes farther, allowing Parliament or a provincial legislature to override several Charter rights for up to five years.So what rights do Canadians actually have?Legally, quite a few. In practice, the answer is less certain.We have freedoms of expression, conscience, religion, assembly, and association, along with protections involving liberty, searches, detention, criminal procedure, equality, and democratic rights. Courts can strike down laws and government actions that violate the Constitution.But government normally acts first.That is what matters to me. A right should act as a guardrail before state power reaches the citizen whenever possible. Government should meet a high standard before taking away liberty, property, or access to ordinary life. Independent review should come early enough to prevent needless damage. Officials who knowingly or recklessly exceed their authority should face meaningful consequences.Perhaps that is the distinction I was looking for. A written right tells government what it should respect. An effective right requires institutions strong enough to make government respect it when doing so is difficult or inconvenient.The Canadian Constitution calls itself the supreme law of Canada. On paper, it is. But when the guardrails were tested in 2022, they did not stop government before the damage was done. Years later, courts could say government crossed the line, but they could not turn back time.None of this surprised me. I began this exercise to test something I already suspected and see whether the evidence supported it. In my view, it does..Canada was not founded on “We the People.” The Constitution Act, 1867 vested executive authority in the Crown and created a strong federal government rather than one founded explicitly on power flowing upward from sovereign citizens. Political power then developed within institutions heavily influenced by Ontario and Quebec, often described politically as the Laurentian establishment.Changing that structure is extraordinarily difficult. The normal amendment formula requires Parliament and at least seven provinces representing at least half the provincial population. Federal law adds another barrier by requiring Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and specified combinations of Atlantic and Prairie provinces to consent before Ottawa can propose many major amendments. Ontario and Quebec therefore hold particularly powerful gatekeeping positions.I have reached a harder conclusion. Canada was structurally flawed from the beginning, and the problems now run too deeply for ordinary reform to correct them. Changing governments or rewriting a few laws will not change the structure. Meaningful constitutional reconstruction faces barriers built into the system.Perhaps living beside the United States has spoiled me. Its system has serious faults, but its founding idea remains clear: “We the People.” Government receives its authority from the people, not the other way around. Canada never began with that principle.Alberta's independence debate interests me for a reason larger than Alberta itself. It raises the possibility that Canadians may eventually have to consider something more fundamental than reforming the country they inherited: how political authority should be built in the first place.I started by asking a simple question: What rights do Canadians actually have?The evidence has led me to a more fundamental one: Who ultimately owns Canada — the people or the institutions that govern them? Sadly, it is the latter.