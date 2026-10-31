Opinion

AUBUT: Who is really running Canada?

Party control and executive power have weakened parliamentary accountability.
Parliament’s painted façade conceals how party leadership and executive power can steer decisions beyond MPs’ effective scrutiny.
Parliament’s painted façade conceals how party leadership and executive power can steer decisions beyond MPs’ effective scrutiny.Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
executive power
executive control
parliamentary oversight