Sabine Benoit is the Canadian Policy Associate at the Consumer Choice Center.

As Newfoundland and Labrador introduces a bill that would ban flavoured vapes there, a new EY report has been released showing that organized crime is taking over tobacco sales in British Columbia and Ontario. One would hope that provinces would learn from one another’s mistakes and try to curb avenues for the growth of organized crime. Sadly, provincial governments seem to do the opposite when it comes to tobacco.

According to EY’s latest report, up to one in every two cigarettes sold in Ontario, and nearly one in two in British Columbia, is now illegal. This is bad news for law and order in Canada since the expansion of criminal gangs also means the expansion of violence and public harm across the country.

With the release of such an alarming report, governments have a choice: either continue to push policies that hurt the health of adults who want to stop smoking and allow criminal gangs to get more powerful, or finally admit the harm their actions have brought about for many years and do better.

The federal government continues to stand by its incredibly harmful policy of keeping nicotine pouches behind the pharmacy counter while cigarettes are sold in convenience stores and gas stations. This is irresponsible, given that nicotine pouches have been found to be 99% less harmful than cigarettes and an effective way to transition away from smoking.

The provinces also continue to do their part to make it harder to quit smoking, with the most recent example being Newfoundland and Labrador’s attempt at a vape flavour ban. It is important to note that vapes have been found to be 95% less harmful than cigarettes, and that one study with over 15,000 participants found that adults vaping non-tobacco flavoured e-cigarettes had 230% higher odds of quitting smoking altogether.