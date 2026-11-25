Sabine Benoit is the Canadian Policy Associate at the Consumer Choice Center.
As Newfoundland and Labrador introduces a bill that would ban flavoured vapes there, a new EY report has been released showing that organized crime is taking over tobacco sales in British Columbia and Ontario. One would hope that provinces would learn from one another’s mistakes and try to curb avenues for the growth of organized crime. Sadly, provincial governments seem to do the opposite when it comes to tobacco.
According to EY’s latest report, up to one in every two cigarettes sold in Ontario, and nearly one in two in British Columbia, is now illegal. This is bad news for law and order in Canada since the expansion of criminal gangs also means the expansion of violence and public harm across the country.
With the release of such an alarming report, governments have a choice: either continue to push policies that hurt the health of adults who want to stop smoking and allow criminal gangs to get more powerful, or finally admit the harm their actions have brought about for many years and do better.
The federal government continues to stand by its incredibly harmful policy of keeping nicotine pouches behind the pharmacy counter while cigarettes are sold in convenience stores and gas stations. This is irresponsible, given that nicotine pouches have been found to be 99% less harmful than cigarettes and an effective way to transition away from smoking.
The provinces also continue to do their part to make it harder to quit smoking, with the most recent example being Newfoundland and Labrador’s attempt at a vape flavour ban. It is important to note that vapes have been found to be 95% less harmful than cigarettes, and that one study with over 15,000 participants found that adults vaping non-tobacco flavoured e-cigarettes had 230% higher odds of quitting smoking altogether.
What is the point of trying to get Canadians to stop smoking while enacting policies that push them away from that very goal? It has been shown that smokers are more likely to stop smoking using vapes than using nicotine replacements like gum and patches or just quitting cold turkey. It is easier and cheaper to just continue smoking and to buy those cigarettes from the illicit market.
These decisions that governments continue to make allow the illicit market to grow. It is a classic case of Baptists and bootleggers: the government and its non-governmental organization allies claim they are “doing something” for the health of Canadians, while the bootleggers — or organized criminals — couldn't be happier about the news. They know that with every nonsensical and harmful rule and ban the government sets, their illicit revenue will surely climb.
Australia, which has one of the strictest vape policies in the world alongside high cigarette excise taxes, shows that this is unsustainable. As a result of such rules that encourage the expansion of the black market, Australia is dealing with the Melbourne Tobacco Wars between organized crime organizations, which have held citizens hostage since 2023, with no end in sight. This criminal underbelly has resulted in shops being firebombed and shop owners being shaken down, and even murders being linked to these criminal hostilities. This has become such an issue that opposition parties are proposing an 80% tobacco excise tax cut alongside the legalization, regulation, and taxing of vaping products and nicotine pouches to curb the violence in the streets linked to illicit trade.
Meanwhile, in Canada, we seem to be complacent about the fact that a legal carton of cigarettes costs about $160 in Ontario and $193 in BC, while the illegal alternatives cost around $35 to $40. The message has not been received by Canadian policymakers that overregulating, overtaxing, and banning are not leading people to stop smoking. Rather, it is only pushing smokers to the dark and dangerous criminal market.
It is irresponsible for policymakers in Canada to continue to bury their heads in the sand when faced with reports telling them that almost half of the market for cigarettes is now illegal in two of Canada’s biggest provinces. Unless they want Canada to end up like Australia, they must accept that tobacco harm reduction alternatives are the answer and deprive organized crime of the opportunity to continue its expansion across the country.
Sabine Benoit is the Canadian Policy Associate at the Consumer Choice Center.