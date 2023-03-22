Supreme Court of Canada

 

 Image courtesy of CBC

In Canada judicial activism continues to grow making the Supreme Court ever more powerful. This has far-reaching implications that affect the lives of everyday Canadians. In fact, some momentous legal decisions are actually contributing to an increase in crime. According to Statistics Canada, violent crime increased five percent year over year from 2020 to 2021, with 25,500 more criminal code incidents reported. Murders reached 788, up 29 from 2020 and the national homicide rate increased for the third consecutive year, by three to 2.06 homicides for every 100,000 people.

What's happened? Historically, the Supreme Court of Canada has been reluctant to overrule Parliament or try to change the status quo. But during the past 10 years, the top court has become increasingly activist. So far, voters have been unconcerned: Indeed, surveys indicate that across the political spectrum, Canadians trust the top court more than any other Canadian institution. Perhaps the constant barrage of mass shootings and violent crime reported south of the border has created a countrywide smugness, that the Great White North is different and unlikely to become the wild west. Meanwhile since 1982, Liberals and Conservatives remain at loggerheads on how to interpret the Charter of Rights. Liberals argue the Charter is a living tree that must change with the times whereas Conservatives believe in the original text of the Constitution and that it should be interpreted without the judge’s personal bias.

