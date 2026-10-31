Opinion

CRESCIA: The illusion of change — the NDP Machine kept Toronto woke and broke

Olivia Chow’s re-election wasn't a victory for new ideas — it was a triumph for union power and the status quo.
Olivia Chow’s victory over Brad Bradford keeps Toronto’s progressive political machine in motion.
Olivia Chow’s victory over Brad Bradford keeps Toronto’s progressive political machine in motion.Image courtesy of AI
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Toronto
Olivia Chow
Toronto Mayoral Election
Opinion
Opinion Column
Brad Bradford