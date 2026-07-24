Opinion

CROSSON: Making residential school 'denialism' a crime would criminalize historical debate

Parliament should reject attempts to police history, because free societies protect open inquiry—not government-approved narratives.
Justin Trudeau in a cemetery near a residential school holding a teddy bear
Justin Trudeau in a cemetery near a residential school holding a teddy bearWestern Standard Canva
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