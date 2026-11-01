DUR: The woman who wasn't allowed to speak

Richard Dur is the volunteer Executive Director of Prolife Alberta and an award-winning political consultant with experience on campaigns across Canada.

Inspired by an actual incident. The opening scene has been reimagined. Actual names and dates have been withheld.

She remembered the waiting room. The chairs. The paperwork. The pleasant voices telling her everything would be fine.

She remembered the hollow silence afterward, too. That was the part nobody had warned her about.

Most of all, she remembered the child she never met.

Years later, she stood across a two-way street from another abortion facility. Not the one where she'd had her abortion. But it might as well have been.

Cars passed between her and the building. People came and went. Nothing about the place suggested anything extraordinary.

She had come hoping to spare another woman the grief she knew so well.

She carried no placard. She shouted no slogans. She blocked no doorway. She didn't even cross the street.

She simply spoke with women willing to listen. “I had an abortion. They said I'd feel relieved. I didn’t. I've regretted it every day since.”

Some listened. Some didn't. Those who wished to leave did so. Those who wished to talk stayed.

Two women talking. One telling the other something she wished someone had told her.

That should have been the end of it. It wasn't.

After one such conversation, a police officer approached. “Ma'am, you're not allowed to do that here.”