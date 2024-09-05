FORSETH: And so, twelve months of tenterhooks...

Leader Jagmeet Singh has terminated the ‘supply-and-confidence agreement’ his party made with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government. The end of the deal, which was scheduled to run until June 2025, was announced via social media at mid-day today.Singh based his comments on what appears to be complete falsehoods about Liberal greed and the cuts to programs he claims that the Conservatives plan to make. As a former MPO, I recognize these as typical deflection lies rooted in their politics of envy and resentment.Why now, though? A significant factor was the internal turmoil the leader faced from his caucus, which will be meeting next week. He is perhaps hoping to take the steam out of a caucus revolt in the party. The NDP's ‘supply and confidence’ deal with the Liberals would have been top of the agenda when they meet in Montreal.Another reason was the government's decision to force binding arbitration to end a work stoppage at the country's major railroads, itself rooted in the party's loyalty to the union movement. The NDP's opposition to the move means that they were prepared for the whole Canadian economy to come to a standstill, with the potential loss of billions. The country would have stopped functioning. With this action, they have chosen ideology over reasonableness and the basic welfare of the nation.This is nothing new, as the ‘supply agreement’ was also a myth-making deal. In it, they claimed they could extort program implementation from the government in exchange for their parliamentary support. Instead, they have given Canada the worst government in living memory, which has hurt thousands of Canadians. The metrics verifying that reality are undeniable.Everyone knew that the NDP would eventually have to wriggle out of their nefarious deal. However, I do not see them dropping their voting record quickly, as they will now move forward on a case-by-case basis.Nevertheless, count on the Conservatives to maneuver votes in the Commons as soon as practically possible to create 'confidence votes', which will put the NDP in a tough spot. The Bloc from Quebec could also be deal-makers or breakers.The Liberals have 154 Members, the Conservatives 119, Bloc Quebecois 32, NDP 24, Greens 2. There are three Independent MPs; four seats remain vacant.All it takes is a government defeat on a 'confidence vote,' which would require the prime minister to go to the Governor General and ask for parliamentary dissolution. Count me among the millions of Canadians who just can't wait to rid the country of such a discredited administration. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.