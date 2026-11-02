Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Niigaan Sinclair accuses the Catholic Church of removing headstones to conceal ‘crimes’

Unverified claims are being weaponized against the truth.
Niigaan Sinclair, left, and Sean Carleton, right, feature in the debate over residential school history.
Niigaan Sinclair, left, and Sean Carleton, right, feature in the debate over residential school history.Image courtesy of AI
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Indigenous
Roman Catholic Church
Opinion
Niigaan Sinclair
Opinion Column
grave hoax
Sean Carleton
unverified claims