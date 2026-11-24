John Hilton-O’Brien is the executive director of Parents for Choice in Education, www.parentchoice.ca.You may remember that the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) went on strike in October 2025. Perhaps the most interesting development was that it did not have enough money for strike pay. For an organization collecting almost $1,500 a year from each teacher, with total revenues exceeding $40 million per year, and which had not experienced a major strike in decades, this was astonishing.Why? In part, because in 2022 the ATA’s board took $16 million out of its strike fund and put it into a “Defence and Advocacy Fund” (DAF) for political activities. The transfer came ahead of legislation requiring unions to obtain members’ consent for political spending. Rather than ask the members, the board moved the money.For perspective, the United Conservative Party (UCP) ended 2025 with approximately $8 million in savings, and the Alberta New Democratic Party (NDP) with $1.2 million.With $16 million into political advocacy, the ATA is effectively the biggest political party in Alberta.That is not just a figure of speech. A political party does five things: it recruits candidates, builds an electoral organization, writes a platform, raises a war chest, and campaigns. The ATA does all five.First, it recruits candidates. In the fall of 2025, ATA News urged union activists to “shoulder-tap” candidates for school board trustee, specifically in opposition to parental rights. (I was flattered that they mentioned Parents for Choice in Education, the organization I lead, as part of the opposition.)Second, the ATA builds an electoral organization, keeping “political engagement officers” in its locals to build networks of “politically involved and engaged teachers.” It created the “Vote4Kids” election website and paid for a professional campaign handbook.The handbook is remarkably thorough and detailed. Extensive campaign advice ranges from letters-to-the-editor campaigns to targeted leaflet drops and to radio advertising. It discusses “plumping” for candidates and how to “neutralize opposition,” both inside and outside the union local. Few political organizations prepare with such professionalism and finesse.Third, the ATA writes a platform. Its “Vote4Kids” website offered a list of “school board election issues”: more funding for public schools; curriculum and assessment directed by teachers; smaller classes and more aides; and “safe schools for all.” Not mentioned in the platform are the rising tide of violence affecting teachers and students, or classroom discipline..Fourth, the ATA raises a war chest. Its Defence and Advocacy Fund has grown to more than $19 million, over twice the savings of the UCP and NDP combined. In 2025 alone, this fund generated investment income of $1.9 million for the ATA.The comparison is more striking than it looks. Political parties must pay their operating expenses from what they raise. The NDP ran a deficit in 2025; the UCP came out ahead by $4.7 million. The ATA’s political fund, meanwhile, can finance its activities from investment income while keeping most of its capital intact.And the DAF is not the only purse. In 2023, the ATA spent $588,000 on advertising and another $996,000 on a “Media Campaign” from its main budget, while the Special Emergency Fund spent $478,000. That is more than $2 million in an election year, drawn from three different accounts, according to the ATA’s own figures.Fifth, the ATA campaigns. I have previously documented seven-digit ATA election spending as a third-party advertiser in 2021. Teachers’ unions in Ontario and British Columbia have engaged in similar interventions.In 2023, the UCP complained about unregistered ATA election spending. Elections Alberta apparently dismissed the complaint on the grounds that education was an issue for both parties and that the ATA’s advertising came within its mandate. Evidently, influencing elections is simply one of the things the ATA is entitled to do.Five out of five. The ATA recruits, organizes, sets out a platform, finances political activity, and campaigns. In every practical respect, it functions as a political party, and a very well-financed one.So what is the harm? Voluntary organizations are entitled to participate in politics. But the problem with the ATA is that it is not a voluntary organization.I have been calling the ATA a union throughout. But it is not a union in the ordinary sense at all.The ATA was established by legislation in 1935. Membership for teachers in Alberta’s school divisions is compulsory by law, and the ATA was given responsibility for collective bargaining on their behalf. An ordinary union should have to persuade workers to join and to remain members, but the legislature forced teachers to join the ATA. While compulsory membership is not unusual by collective agreement, its establishment by the government is.This matters. A union that depends on the confidence of its members must listen to them. An organization whose members are delivered by statute can afford to be less attentive..It may help explain why the ATA’s internal governance department has a larger budget than its teacher employment services. It may explain why the ATA could say that the duty of fair representation is “not unlimited”, and decline to support teachers who asserted their Charter rights and freedoms in the face of lockdowns and COVID-19 vaccine passports. And it certainly helps explain how $16 million could be moved into a political fund without asking the teachers who paid for it.Why are teachers’ dues so high? Because the ATA was originally intended to function as a professional regulatory college as well as a bargaining organization — again, not at all like a union. The fees helped pay for those regulatory duties.But while the regulatory functions have been stripped away, the fees did not come down to something reasonable for an ordinary union. Instead, staff costs and fee revenues rose, and money that once supported professional regulation is now available for politics and lobbying. The regulator left; the bill did not.Then there is the purpose of the ATA’s political activity. As its election handbook delicately observes to teachers, participating in school board elections “may pay off in your next agreement”.Think about that. The ATA bargains for teachers, while also working to elect people who will sit on the other side of the bargaining table. It is not content to represent one side. It wants influence over both and expects rewards for doing so.However, the ATA’s statutory origins also point to the solution. What legislation can establish, legislation can abolish.Let us be clear: teachers deserve unions. They deserve unions that represent them, answer to them, and have to earn their members’ support. The ATA’s compulsory statutory monopoly prevents teachers from establishing such unions for themselves.It is time to scrap the ATA as a creature of statute. Let teachers organize as they choose, and return the ATA’s bloated political funds to the members they were taken from.John Hilton-O’Brien is the executive director of Parents for Choice in Education, www.parentchoice.ca.