JASON STEPHAN: Alberta Day — what if Alberta was free from Ottawa?

Jason Stephan was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta representing the constituency of Red Deer-South on April 16, 2019, and re-elected on May 29, 2023.My duty is to seek freedom and prosperity for Albertans, speaking the truth as I best understand it, even if it is hard.With truth, there is hope; without truth, there is false hope.September 1 is Alberta Day.Alberta joined Canada in 1905. Initially, the lands of Alberta and Saskatchewan were going to be one province, called “Buffalo.” But to control these lands easier, Wilfred Laurier, the Liberal prime minister, preferred two smaller provinces, resulting in Alberta (and Saskatchewan) becoming provinces of Canada.Also in 1905, Norway separated from Sweden and became its own independent nation.Norway and Alberta have similarities — both are blessed with abundant oil and gas resources. Both have populations between 5 and 6 million. But the landmass of Alberta is bigger, about 1.7 times.While Alberta has the highest GDP per capita in Canada, Norway has a higher GDP per capita, one of the very highest in the world, and a sovereign wealth fund valued at about $2.2 TRILLION. The Alberta Heritage Fund has a value of about $35 BILLION dollars, less than one sixtieth the size.Why the difference? While there is more than one reason, the biggest single reason is Ottawa. Here are three specifics..First, stupid laws and policies from Ottawa are undermining Alberta’s oil and gas industry. This has resulted in hundreds of BILLIONS in lost investment in Alberta and many thousands of Alberta jobs. Some of this economic destruction was out of malice. Doug Ford, the Ontario Premier, said Justin Trudeau treated Alberta “like garbage.” But where was “Team Canada” during this time?Due to a Byzantine maze of regulations, risks of illegal blockades and lawfare using activist judges, Canada is no longer investable for industry to build a pipeline.But instead of addressing these issues, Ottawa prefers a course that gives itself MORE POWER, picking projects IT decides IT will allow to circumvent ITS uninvestable regime. It is disappointing that Premier Danielle Smith has had to work hard for some support for a new coastal pipeline. And while there has been progress for tidewater access on a most valuable resource, Ottawa is not abandoning policies hostile to Alberta’s oil and gas industry — including an industrial carbon tax of $100 a ton, escalating over time to $130 a ton, when the US and other competing jurisdictions have little or NO carbon tax.Ottawa is also insisting on a carbon capture scheme for Alberta, again not required in competing jurisdictions, not supported by industry, reducing competitiveness, and requiring billions in subsidies because it is NOT economic.If this pipeline gets built, it will take YEARS longer and cost BILLIONS more than in other countries building pipelines.Norway does not have a federal government holding it back. Alberta does.Second, like the Titanic, Canada is sinking and is dragging Alberta down with it..While Canada could be the most free and prosperous country in the world, it is not even close.The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development predicts Canada will be the WORST-performing advanced economy among its 38 member countries in terms of GDP per capita growth over the next few decades, including 42% behind the US for the 2030-2060 period.The average Canadian is less wealthy than the average American, and it is going to get worse.Canadians awake and alive to the truth of where this is leading are rightly concerned and alarmed.These failures lie at the feet of Ottawa, predating and independent of Trump and destructive trade wars.Norway does not have a federal government dragging it down. Alberta does.Third, Alberta is in a parasitic relationship where it is the “host.”.Every year, Alberta businesses and workers pay over $20 BILLION, NET, more to Ottawa than Albertans get back. Since 2000, Alberta businesses and workers have paid over $500 BILLION, over half a TRILLION, NET, more to Ottawa than Albertans got back! Wouldn’t it be amazing if the wealth produced by Albertans stayed in Alberta? But that is NOT how Canada works. There is one pipeline that has universal support from Ottawa, and that is the ONE-WAY cash pipeline from Albertans to THEM, and that will NEVER change.Albertans had a referendum on equalization and voted to remove equalization. But Albertans have been, and are, ignored. Why?Because Alberta is in a CONSTITUTIONAL STRAITJACKET, locked into a constitutional amendment formula that guarantees removal of equalization will NEVER happen. Norway is not in a parasitic relationship. Alberta is.Hard truths often challenge the status quo. But truth, even hard, allows for constructive action, producing hope. Alberta will continue as a land of freedom and prosperity, as we inform ourselves with truth, acting in hope and of a firm mind. Happy Alberta Day!Jason Stephan was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta representing the constituency of Red Deer-South on April 16, 2019, and re-elected on May 29, 2023.