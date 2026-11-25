Lennie Kaplan spent over two decades in the public service of Alberta, including as a senior manager in the Fiscal and Economic Policy Division of the Ministry of Treasury Board and Finance.There was a lot of talk during the referendum campaign about how Alberta is unfairly treated, fiscally and economically, by Ottawa policies. Exhibit 1 is the federal Liberal policy of net zero emissions by 2050, so enthusiastically endorsed and adopted by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.New research estimates that Alberta’s push to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 could leave its cumulative real GDP $397 billion (6.5%) below the business-as-usual projection over 25 years. Oil and gas extraction would account for most of that gap, with the sector’s cumulative real GDP projected to be $311.9 billion (6.8%) lower.In 2050–51, Alberta could have 177,200 fewer jobs (4.8%) than under business as usual, and the unemployment rate could be nearly 1% higher. The study projects retail sales would be $13.3 billion (4.8%) lower, and net corporate operating surplus would be $68.7 billion (12.5%) lower. It also projects that oil sands production would be lower by 815,900 barrels per day, and households would spend an extra $2,565 on energy that year.In fact, the economic and fiscal consequences of the Smith government’s NZEP 2050 have the potential to be more devastating to Alberta than former prime minister Pierre Trudeau’s National Energy Program (NEP) in terms of siphoning off money from Alberta families and Alberta businesses.This commentary provides a new in-depth impact analysis of what pursuing Alberta NZEP 2050 will mean economically for Alberta families and businesses. It assesses the greenhouse gas (GHG) and economic consequences of pursuing Alberta NZEP 2050, compared with a BAU path, over the next 25 years, i.e. from 2026-27 to 2050-51..Three emission reduction technology cost scenarios are modelled — low-cost, medium-cost, and high-cost — which help predict the cost of carbon capture and storage (CCS), direct air capture (DAC), renewables and electrification, small modular reactors (SMRs), hydrogen, methane abatement, efficiency, and nature-based or bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) removals. This analysis also incorporates federal investment tax credits (ITCs) for CCS, DAC and clean technology, and the Canada-Alberta Implementation Agreement on TIER pricing. Eight million bpd in Alberta oil production is assumed by 2035, consistent with the Alberta government’s policy roadmap, even though this number appears well above current industry and regulator outlooks.Pursuing Alberta NZEP 2050 places a very large and long-lasting cost burden on Alberta’s economy, with costs concentrated after 2037, when the operating and capital recovery costs of abatement exceed the stimulus from construction.With total oil production assumed to reach 8 million bpd by 2035, BAU emissions climb from 265 megatonnes (Mt) in 2026-27 to a peak of 328 Mt in 2035-36 and still sit at 303 Mt in 2050-51. That 303 Mt is 43 Mt, or 17%, higher than Alberta’s GHG emissions inventory of 260 Mt in 2024.Reaching Alberta NZEP 2050 will require about 96 Mt per year in GHG reductions from CCS, followed by renewables and electrification at 60 Mt, 45 Mt per year from engineered and nature-based removals, efficiency/other at 29 Mt, DAC at 25 Mt, SMRs at 25 Mt, hydrogen at 23 Mt, BECCS/nature at 20 Mt, and methane at 19 Mt, by 2050. These are very ambitious reduction targets and may well require additional government fiscal incentives to reach.Under Alberta NZEP 2050, Alberta’s real GDP is expected to be up to 6.5% below BAU by 2050-51. Cumulative Alberta real GDP losses, between 2026-27 and 2050-51, are $55 billion in the low-cost case; $160 billion in the medium-cost case; and nearly $400 billion in the high-cost case.In the medium-cost case, oil and gas extraction real GDP is 6.8% below BAU in 2050-51. The net corporate operating surplus (NCOS) falls by $70 billion, or 12.5%, below BAU in 2050-51 and nominal labour income falls, cumulatively, by $46 billion to $227 billion over 25 years, depending on the cost scenario. Added household energy costs reach about $680, $1,350, and $2,565 per household per year, by 2050-51, under the three cost scenarios..Under BAU, TIER compliance costs for oil sands operators rise from about $0.30 per barrel in 2026-27 to $3.00 per barrel by 2050-51, as the effective carbon price and the obligation share rise. Under Alberta NZEP 2050, direct TIER payments shrink as emissions fall, but abatement costs, including the oil sands share of DAC and other removals, raise the all-in carbon cost to $6.25 per barrel, $11.35 per barrel, and $20.70 per barrel by 2050-51 under the low, medium, and high-cost scenarios, respectively.In the medium-cost and high-cost scenarios, rising costs make some marginal in-situ production uneconomic after 2040 and 2038, respectively, curtailing total oil production by between 4% and 12% by 2050-51, i.e. 312,000 and 936,000 barrels per day lower in 2050-51.The Alberta NZEP 2050 numbers enumerated above are clearly devastating to the Alberta economy, the Alberta government’s finances, Alberta households and Alberta businesses. The Alberta government’s doubling down on NZE by 2050 without providing any comprehensive impact analysis to Albertans continues to be very concerning to me.If Premier Smith wants to address legitimate Alberta grievances regarding Alberta’s fiscal arrangements with Ottawa, a place to start is to immediately scrap Alberta NZEP 2050, which could well exceed the damage caused by the Trudeau NEP. It is time for the Smith government to establish realistic and achievable emission reduction targets for Alberta, rather than pursuing this Alberta NZEP 2050 lunacy.Lennie Kaplan spent over two decades in the public service of Alberta, including as a senior manager in the Fiscal and Economic Policy Division of the Ministry of Treasury Board and Finance, where he worked on cross-ministry initiatives evaluating the fiscal and economic impacts of federal and provincial energy and climate change policies, including participating on the Clean Energy Strategic Advisory Committee (CESAT). In 2019, he provided initial policy advice to the Alberta government, leading to the development of the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reductions (TIER) regime.