Opinion

KAPLAN: The $10-to-$1 dilemma in Alberta

How the current influx of temporary residents is quietly bankrupting provincial taxpayers.
Danielle Smith’s claims about temporary residents’ costs face scrutiny as Alberta weighs their fiscal and economic impact.
Danielle Smith’s claims about temporary residents’ costs face scrutiny as Alberta weighs their fiscal and economic impact.Image courtesy of AI
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Alberta
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Opinion
Opinion Column
non-permanent residents
October 19 Referendum