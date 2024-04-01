MAKICHUK: Cuban tourism continues to feed a corrupt regime

First off, let me say, I like Cuba and I love the Cuban people.

I've been five times over the years. Sometimes to Havana and sometimes to the all-inclusives. But I have never been so disappointed, so concerned and so saddened, by the current milieu that Cubans now must endure.

My last trip to Havana was a double-edged sword. While I and a professor buddy did enjoy the trip, both of us came away changed. And not in a good way.

The Cuba I knew is no more.

As I reported in a previous column, inflation and shortages have hit the island hard.

A long-suffering nation is going through a tough time, again and it is not a nice thing to witness.

Most tourists, Canadians tourists, don't realize that almost every penny that is spent at resorts and hotels in Cuba, goes straight to the military, which fuels a corrupt government and repression.

Those hotel workers who are so wonderful and nice, who look after you at the resorts?

According to a CBC investigation, these workers are provided through an employment agency also controlled by GAESA/Gaviota. If a foreign company pays Gaviota $750 a month for the average base-salary worker, the worker would typically receive less than 10% of that amount in salary. The rest goes to the Cuban military.

While it is noble that Canadians generally come with extra things in their suitcase to give to Cuban hotel workers, including hefty tips, it is quite regrettable that they are reinforcing a virtual captive workforce.