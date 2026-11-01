Opinion

MORGAN: Alberta’s referendum mess shouldn't kill direct democracy initiatives

The 2026 vote was a disaster, but abandoning citizen-led initiatives is a mistake for our future.
Alberta’s referendum debacle exposed a process that needs repair, not abandonment.
Alberta’s referendum debacle exposed a process that needs repair, not abandonment.Image courtesy of AI
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Alberta
Elections Alberta
Opinion
Direct Democracy
Opinion Column
Clarity Act
October 19 Referendum