Opinion

NEMETH: Shivering in the dark — a ‘virtual power plant’ could decide how much power your home gets this winter

What begins as a voluntary energy program could evolve into a system where utilities can discharge your battery, lower your thermostat, and monitor your energy use — all in the name of saving the grid.
Thermostat
ThermostatImage courtesy of Sean on Unsplash
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