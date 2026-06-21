NEMETH: Shivering in the dark — a ‘virtual power plant’ could decide how much power your home gets this winter

Tammy Nemeth is an energy analyst based in the UK.Imagine a bitterly cold, still winter night during a prolonged Dunkelflaute (the German term for “dark doldrums”) when wind turbines stand idle for days, solar output drops near zero, and temperatures plummet. You expect your heat pump and home battery, installed with promises of resilience, to keep your family comfortable and energy secure. Instead, as the calm and cold drags on, your thermostat will not budge, smart devices are curtailed, and your battery drains, not to keep your family safe, but to “help the grid.” A notification flashes on your phone: “Grid Emergency; External Control Activated!” Your household, like thousands aggregated in a Virtual Power Plant (VPP), is conscripted to “stabilize” a system strained by the very energy transition that created the vulnerability. The autonomy you thought you had secured with clean energy investments is suddenly subject to distant commands, precisely when you need it most. This is the engineered reality of Virtual Power Plants. This is not far-fetched; it is already happening in jurisdictions heavily reliant on intermittent wind and solar from Texas to Alberta, Germany, and the UK. Heating demand surges precisely when supply from wind and solar collapses. Sold as innovative, customer-friendly solutions to integrate unreliable renewables and lower bills, VPPs actually mean a profound loss of individual control, privacy, and resilience, layering centralized control over private energy assets for aggressive net-zero ambitions.The concept of VPP originated in the late 1990s as a way to aggregate smaller hydro, biogas, and modest generators for better grid participation. Early examples, like Germany’s RWE initiative in 2008, focused on coordinating these resources. Within a few years, however, the purpose shifted dramatically as the drive for wind, solar, and battery storage intensified under the banners of “sustainability,” decarbonization, and net-zero policies, especially in Germany’s Energiewende and parallel efforts in some American states, Canada, Australia, and the UK. .Today, VPPs aggregate distributed energy resources like rooftop solar, home batteries, EVs, smart thermostats, water heaters, and IoT-connected appliances into a software-managed “virtual” power plant. Utilities, aggregators, and tech partners use AI to remotely dispatch these resources: discharging your storage, shifting loads, or curtailing usage to balance intermittent supply. Proponents point to pilots in California, Australia, Edmonton’s Blatchford neighbourhood in Alberta, other Canadian provinces, and emerging programs in the American PJM market as evidence of success. Advances in software, AI, and connectivity have turned VPPs into tools for managing ratepayer behaviour through “demand response,” conservation, and “load shifting.” What began as incorporating home solar panels has crept into controlling smart meters, EVs, batteries, and appliances. The push is intensifying precisely because of the self-inflicted reliability problems created by the rapid decommissioning of dispatchable generation to meet 2050 net-zero timelines.On paper, VPPs sound appealing: they shave peaks, support renewables, and offer bill credits or incentives. Some government analyses tout cost savings over traditional peaker plants. Yet these benefits are often overstated and ignore the root cause: policy-driven grid fragility from years of prioritizing wind and solar over reliable baseload. This has produced higher prices, increased outage risks, and supply shortfalls. VPPs are a demand-side patch that distracts from the need for abundant, dispatchable power.The most misleading claim is that participation is purely “voluntary.” Many families facing high electricity prices and unreliability caused by net-zero policies feel compelled to sign up. They are often unaware of the full implications: loss of control, data sharing, and future overrides. This mirrors the pattern with smart meters — presented as optional until regulatory creep, building codes, tariffs, or incentives make opting out impractical. External operators can override your devices during declared “emergencies.” They can discharge your battery, adjust your thermostat downward, limit your EV charging, or shut off connected smart appliances. Fundamentally, your private property is treated as a leased grid asset. Comfort and personal energy security take a backseat to system-wide priorities..History shows governments and utilities rarely leave “voluntary” programs voluntary for long. Incentives evolve into defaults, mandates, penalties, or requirements in building codes and subsidies. California is aggressively scaling VPPs through procurement mandates; Texas (ERCOT) is advancing pilots amid surging demand; Australia normalizes participation by tying it to incentives. Compliance becomes the expected norm once infrastructure is in place.VPPs require granular, real-time data on household energy use that exposes detailed patterns of occupancy, daily routines, and behaviour. Who owns this data? How freely is it shared with third parties, governments, or commercial partners? The Google-Voltus-Octopus arrangement raises serious questions about informed consent. This is surveillance by another name, amplified by net-zero’s hunger for behavioural tracking. The International Energy Agency has been explicit that nearly two-thirds of the energy reduction needed for net-zero will require people to change behaviour. VPPs, with remote overrides, AI optimization, and profiling, make them ideal instruments for enforcement through dynamic pricing, automated restrictions, “green scores,” or penalties. What begins as a nudge can quickly harden into an effective mandate under the pressure of urgency narratives.There is a striking irony: VPPs are promoted to help supply power for AI data centers, yet the same systems will ration power to ordinary consumers during Dunkelflaute events, in the name of “managing” the unstable grid those policies helped create..What has been forgotten is that the electrical grid exists to serve ratepayers — the citizens who fund it. VPPs invert this fundamental relationship. Ratepayers and their assets are pressed into service for the grid, surrendering control to prop up a system destabilized by net-zero and decarbonization policies. Policymakers are letting down the very people they are sworn to protect.Virtual Power Plants are insidious and ought to be rejected. They are presented as benign and “voluntary,” but they are the foundation for permanent centralized control. Once normalized, the infrastructure of monitoring and enforcement will be locked in. Reversing it will prove nearly impossible.Canadians, Americans, Britons, Europeans, and Australians deserve better than homes turned into nodes in someone else’s virtual power plant — especially when it leaves them shivering in the dark. Demand transparency and a return to energy realism. Prioritize genuine independence over managed dependence. Reject VPPs before “voluntary” quietly becomes mandatory and irreversible. Insist that your roof, your battery, and your home remain yours — and that the grid once again serves the people who pay for it.Tammy Nemeth is an energy analyst based in the UK.