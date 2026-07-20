PINDER: Alberta is handing Mark Carney a socialist victory

More specifically, will the two fastest-growing and free-enterprise provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan succumb to the obvious direction of our new Prime Minister to solidify the country as a socialist paradise?

The Carney government, although more subtle, is still leveraging pipeline approvals to punish the industry by sharply increasing industrial taxes after removal at the retail level — a clever, disingenuous, and effective pre-election gimmick. The increased industrial tax is now the vehicle for more ‘special treatment’ for the energy sector.

For more clarity, the tax has increased for producers in Western Canada but is absent for oil imported into central Canada. As a reminder, fully 80% of emissions are the result of consumption; only 10% are the result of the development and production of oil. Rank discrimination or just punishment?

This gets us to the Major Projects initiative and the pipeline to the Pacific negotiations, primarily between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Carney. The Office is yet another layer of approval and regulation strictly controlled by Carney and features federal government investment.

By contrast, pipelines are receiving timely approval in the US by state regulators, more appropriate than the distant and stifling federal government in Canada. It is noteworthy that Canadian companies such as Enbridge, TC Energy, and now South Bow are expeditiously building pipelines south of the border utilizing private capital. Free enterprise unleashes timely responses to opportunity and attracts capital.