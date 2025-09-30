PINDER: Carney’s world class deception

These are not easy challenges, and the new Prime Minister has brought a calm and serious tone to the PMO. But after six months and much braggadocio, what has been accomplished other than a dramatic increase in spending, a deteriorating economy, a delayed budget, and a dangerous grasp for power?

These pages have persistently warned about the irreconcilable dilemma facing our ambitious and power-crazed Prime Minister.

It is hard to see a successful outcome of our Prime Minister’s game of finesse — pleasing his United Nations and European peers (and his long-held values and various leadership roles); at the same time satisfying his ego, ambition, and manifest destiny to be a successful Prime Minister of Canada. Growth in Canada, historically a petro-state, while also leading the world in emission reductions, is mutually exclusive.

As this plays out, the Prime Minister launches a challenge to the “notwithstanding clause”, a foundation of the 1982 constitutional arrangements, and without provincial consultation. As these pages have previously pointed out, our Prime Minister resembles President Trump in his top-down command approach, albeit with a much more sophisticated style. This mindset, hopefully turned down by the Supreme Court, will add to the resistance in Alberta and elsewhere to further central Canada domination.