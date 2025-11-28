PINDER: Is Canada a country?

Eby many times in the interview asserted that the livelihood of coastal Aboriginal bands, trotting out big numbers, will not be put at risk. He referred to a particular narrow point in the channel and the potential destruction of livelihoods. The interviewer, who was persistent and professional, might have pointed out that there has been only one tanker incident off the West Coast, an impaired US captain who ran his ship aground decades ago. Double hulls have reduced spills everywhere, and US tankers transport Alaskan oil down the coast without meaningful risk to anyone.

The Premier is exaggerating the risk as demonstrated in the Port of Vancouver, which has been loading tankers from the Trans Mountain Pipeline since the 1950s without major incident. Eby is also speaking for the Aboriginal bands, which have not had the opportunity of listening to any proposal that may come forward. Should they not have the opportunity of self-determination?

Curious, as he also made a big deal that Alberta and Saskatchewan representatives met with officials from the Calgary major projects office, and he heard about it in the news. I wonder how the Aboriginal bands feel about Eby’s dismissal of what could create significant financial, employment, and other opportunities? With the knowledge that the Premier is opposed, it would not be unusual for proponents to meet to strategize how to bring him on side. Eby is struggling to make the best of a weak case.