PINDER: Is Canada a country?

I couldn't find it in a recent Google search, but the best definition of a country I have encountered is “people who want to do great things together.” Sadly, Canada is almost the opposite, and the recent lengthy interview of Premier Eby by CTV reinforces this thesis.
From the genesis of the ‘build Canada’ narrative, and likely preceding it, the Premier has been staunchly opposed to an oil pipeline to the British Columbia coast. If Canada were a country, wouldn't it be Canada's coast?
The narrow majority that Eby and the NDP party currently enjoy is volatile. Fortunately for the Premier, the opposition is in disarray, but this does not impact Eby’s imperative to keep the anti-oil crowd inside the NDP tent.
This was obvious, as he continues to assert there is no project to be considered. That tone is much less constructive than saying once the approvals and capital appear to be in place, BC would give it consideration.
During the lengthy interview, he handled difficult questions as well as one might expect, but never suggesting a solution to a real or manufactured problem. That's called obstinance.
The Premier patted himself on the back for allowing dredging to widen and deepen Vancouver’s Port to facilitate more and larger ships at Burnaby, where the expanded TMX pipeline delivers more oil. He also referred many times to the gas projects that he has been supporting. But a red line in the channel has been drawn, and it's hard to imagine a consensual oil pipeline project. Where are our authoritative Prime Minister and his Bill C-5?
Eby many times in the interview asserted that the livelihood of coastal Aboriginal bands, trotting out big numbers, will not be put at risk. He referred to a particular narrow point in the channel and the potential destruction of livelihoods. The interviewer, who was persistent and professional, might have pointed out that there has been only one tanker incident off the West Coast, an impaired US captain who ran his ship aground decades ago. Double hulls have reduced spills everywhere, and US tankers transport Alaskan oil down the coast without meaningful risk to anyone.
The Premier is exaggerating the risk as demonstrated in the Port of Vancouver, which has been loading tankers from the Trans Mountain Pipeline since the 1950s without major incident. Eby is also speaking for the Aboriginal bands, which have not had the opportunity of listening to any proposal that may come forward. Should they not have the opportunity of self-determination?
Curious, as he also made a big deal that Alberta and Saskatchewan representatives met with officials from the Calgary major projects office, and he heard about it in the news. I wonder how the Aboriginal bands feel about Eby’s dismissal of what could create significant financial, employment, and other opportunities? With the knowledge that the Premier is opposed, it would not be unusual for proponents to meet to strategize how to bring him on side. Eby is struggling to make the best of a weak case.
Our Prime Minister passed Bill C-5 that gives the federal government, aka the Prime Minister, power to override any legislation passed by Parliament in Canada. Also consistent with the agreement of the provinces to remove trade barriers, where is the leadership from Ottawa to move this critical project forward, notwithstanding Eby’s belligerence?
Eby also argued that with remaining TMX capacity, it is not needed at this time. Displaying his lack of understanding is how significant damage of tens of billions of dollars (one credible estimate I have seen was just shy of $50 billion) was moved to US refineries because of the lack of takeaway capacity. Inadequate capacity at this end of the pipeline leads to competition and discounting. The cancellation of Northern Gateway was an unnecessary gift to US refiners by all Canadians.
The critical learning — start the next pipeline years before current capacity is fully utilized.
This is why a pipeline to the Pacific needs to be approved ASAP. Eby’s problem, hanging onto power, suggests money, such as royalty payments for passage through BC, may not satisfy a Premier desperately seeking to maintain power. His currency is votes.
Meanwhile, Quebec is again restless. The current party in power, light years behind the separatist party in the polls, is considering a unilateral Declaration of Independence as the next Quebec election approaches. Or the election of the separatist party will likewise inevitably lead to another referendum or similar declaration.
Too many in central Canada look the other way and pretend all is well, including it appears the Prime Minister. But resentment continues to grow, and the intransigence of Premier Eby could be the spark that lights the Western independence fire. This, of course, depends in part on the response of our Prime Minister, who, with unfettered power, makes contradictory assertions as negotiations drag on.
How can this lengthy interlude of an important decision be encouraging to necessary private capital, or as the PM is fond of saying, “catalyzing” major projects? Would you be comfortable committing your capital to a partner like Mark Carney?
Does all this suggest Canada is a country? Cheering for our men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Olympics, or the Blue Jays, is hardly enough to define a country. Leadership, and a willingness to recognize today’s reality, are sadly lacking, and Canada is increasingly less a country.
With repeated steps towards independence in Quebec, and the impending referendum in Alberta, there is tangible evidence of less willingness to “do great things together” or even agree on what constitutes great things. Only the willfully blind cannot see it is ‘game on,’ and likely elbows up.