PINDER: The dangerous myth of carbon dioxide

The persistent notion that carbon dioxide is a dangerous “pollutant” is dividing the Western world and our country. This inaccuracy highlights the need for all of us to be better informed and sort through “progressive narratives”, influential but not supported by facts.

For example, in the past few months, as part of two discussion groups of informed business leaders interested in the world and its issues, none of the 30 people knew the level of CO2 in the atmosphere.

Before you read further, do you know the answer?