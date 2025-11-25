PINDER: The real Carney is emerging

Our Prime Minister, a citizen of three countries, squeezed time from his many planet saving roles to return to Canada and fulfill his manifest destiny of leading the country in which he was born. Many recognized the dilemma — on one hand, a globalist propagating the fantasy of net zero — in his words — “will require a whole economy transition — every company, every bank, every insurer, and investor will have to adjust their business models.” His affinities, as Director of the World Economic Forum and several important roles with the United Nations, driven by a belief in net zero, are anathema to his “build Canada” theme.

Funny that his long held beliefs and objectives were mostly unmentioned during the leadership and general election campaigns. But he has now played his hand, and the examples abound.