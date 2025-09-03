PINDER: The unfortunate values of Mark Carney

The preceding column in these pages described the self-made dilemma of Mark Carney. His deep, lengthy, and personal commitment to rectifying the purported global climate crisis is on record. An intelligent, educated, self-confident, and proactive person, he is a global leader in saving the planet.
This includes previous roles as a director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), head of Glasgow COP 26 (the UN’s annual gathering of climate activists), Special Climate Envoy to the United Nations, and the founder of the now failing GFANZ, a global organization of prominent lenders (including all the major Canadian banks) committed to limiting the capital available to major fossil fuel companies, both producers and consumers.
“Build” is a leading theme of his successful campaigns, first to become the leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister and then to gain the largest number of seats in the recent federal election and remain Prime Minister. As one of the world's leading resource economies, building contemplates oil and gas, mining, and other projects anathema to his extensive and significant global climate leadership activities.
So why would Mark Carney, or anyone, aspire to a role that appears, by definition, unlikely to be successful? The answer comes directly out of his mouth — manifest destiny — “everything in my life is helping prepare me for this moment.” This is similar to the common sentiment of many politicians, especially those of socialist persuasion, who want to direct our lives and impose their values of superiority.
Most are aware of his statements, including “I understand these things better than others” and with reference to tariff discussions with President Trump, “I know the President … and I know how to negotiate”. His most troubling comment came from his book Values, advocating “an economy and society based not on market values but on human values.” His superiority, some might say arrogance, valuing his own views over the aggregate choices of Canadians, overrules the free market. The notion that a political leader has an ego that justifies the imposition of his values on others is sobering.
Unfortunately, far too often his comments and the facts are unrelated. In the July 16 National Post, renown columnist John Robson reviews a litany of untruths, including denying conflicts of interest by owning “nothing but cash and personal real estate.” Turns out his portfolio is comprised of more than 100 holdings.
His denial of any knowledge of Brookfield Asset Management’s (a huge corporation he chaired) move of its head office to New York was soon revealed as a lie. The letter following the meeting he chaired, requesting the Approval of Shareholders, was signed by none other than Mark Carney.
As Robson states in his column, “he lies chronically, casually, and recklessly on everything … about big things and small, without shame or hesitation.” How could anyone have such careless disregard for their integrity?
Carney is unabashedly a globalist and admirer of Europe’s net zero obsession. In his words, “achieving net zero emissions will require a whole economy transition — every company, every bank, every insurer, and investor will have to adjust their business models.” The not so humble goal to transition the global economy suggests that Canada is just another platform to advance his outsized ambition, again expressed in his own words in his book Values, “I would remind myself each morning of the Marcus Aurelius phrase ‘arise to do the work of mankind.’ Aurelius was a second century Roman emperor.
Only ideologues believe that net zero is practical or possible — would Carney take us back to the days of ancient Rome?
Having “saved two economies,” his superiority prevents him from acknowledging the persistent and desperate pleas of Canada’s automobile manufacturers and dealers who want the unworkable “only EVs by 2035” policy withdrawn. He thinks he knows better than millions of Canadians who have the audacity to insist upon freedom of choice.
Another important bundle of values, out of step with most Canadians, is his comment that “Muslim values are Canadian values.” Confirming increasingly evident Liberal government anti-Semitism, Carney recently joined France, Britain, and Australia in demanding a "two state solution” for Gaza. Gaza rejected that offer on previous occasions when there was in fact a functioning government. It is now controlled by Hamas, funded by Iran, and without government structure, elections, or any of the required infrastructure of a state.
Reminding us often of his experience and leadership, Carney well understands the importance “of tone from the top,” distinctly missing from the leadership of his predecessor. Saluting Muslim values and advancing the Party line that isolates Israel also encourages Hamas to hold onto hostages. This misrepresents the values of most Canadians, our Judeo-Christian heritage, and the sacredness of human life.
For 4,000 years, Jewish people have demonstrated the importance of life, deeply embedded in their culture and religion. One of the fundamental distinctions of the Muslim religion is its celebration of death by martyrdom, a common tactic for Hamas, and for me a mendacious manipulation of believers to an early death.
It is disgusting that our Prime Minister has made such a declaration, no doubt adding to the justified discomfort and fear of Jewish Canadians under constant threat and even attacks. It is wrong that recent immigrants demonize any identifiable group, especially significant contributors to the economic well-being, culture, intellectual bona fides, and positive reputation of Canada.
When then Foreign Minister Joly was challenged by a Liberal colleague for pro-Muslim policy statements and anti-Israel comments, her reply was for him to examine the makeup of her constituency. It appears her politically driven policy statements reflect the values of the leader. If not, Carney needs to speak up and replace this unprincipled Minister.
A Laurentian elitist, Carney is an advocate of special privileges for Quebec and the benefits of its reciprocal political support. He has wisely brought into his inner circle some high-powered Quebecers, but again, where is similar representation from the West? Our third tier citizenship is destined to continue.
Similarly, he supports the CBC and quickly increased funding, resulting in higher salaries. Keeping the voice of the Liberal federal government close is certainly smart politics, but it damages the integrity of the PMO.
Another outcome of the Trump tariffs is the Prime Minister's policy, supported by all the Premiers, to eliminate interprovincial trade preferences and barriers. Yet soon after, his government passed legislation excluding dairy, chicken, and egg supply arrangements from any future trade agreements. Directly contrary to the interests of the country, this cartel will likely earn the enmity of Trump, who is understandably on record against it.
What values, other than pleasing his European and UN climate comrades, would lead Carney not to remove the layers of anti-oil and gas legislation and regulation? To “build” requires the unlikely return of private capital that has been so disrespected by Canada’s punishing regulatory regime. This is a tangible example of Carney’s dilemma, and to date, his long-term climate agenda prevails.
Instead, Bill C-5 gives him untrammeled authority as the leader of the party in power to override all legislation. This is an example of his authoritative proclivities and superiority.
The curious (in some respects also amusing) similarity to Donald Trump and his authoritarian tendencies is becoming more evident. The two leaders could not be more different in style and political values, but their egos reveal their need to impose their values on their citizens — this superiority is highly disconcerting and does not bode well for democracy in either country.
It is early days, but to date, Carney’s EU/UN/WEF/GFANZ climate agenda supersedes the interests of citizens of Canada, especially those of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The articulated values and actions to date of the Prime Minister portend continued underperformance of our country.
What is superior about that?