PINDER: The unfortunate values of Mark Carney

The preceding column in these pages described the self-made dilemma of Mark Carney. His deep, lengthy, and personal commitment to rectifying the purported global climate crisis is on record. An intelligent, educated, self-confident, and proactive person, he is a global leader in saving the planet.

This includes previous roles as a director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), head of Glasgow COP 26 (the UN’s annual gathering of climate activists), Special Climate Envoy to the United Nations, and the founder of the now failing GFANZ, a global organization of prominent lenders (including all the major Canadian banks) committed to limiting the capital available to major fossil fuel companies, both producers and consumers.

“Build” is a leading theme of his successful campaigns, first to become the leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister and then to gain the largest number of seats in the recent federal election and remain Prime Minister. As one of the world's leading resource economies, building contemplates oil and gas, mining, and other projects anathema to his extensive and significant global climate leadership activities.