PINDER: The West’s breaking point — how Canada’s emissions policies expose a rigged federation

Energy regulations applied to production in the West, versus consumption in Central Canada, highlight the blatant discrimination against Western interests, and by extension, the need for independence. It is another example of how policies are made by the unholy alliance between Quebec and the federal Liberal Party with either disregard or, too often, animus against Western interests.

First, there are layers of restrictive legislative and regulatory limits and requirements on production of oil in the West, but no limits on consumption in central Canada or elsewhere. This is strange as only 10% of emissions result from finding, developing, and producing oil versus 80% from burning it. Yes, the emissions from every barrel of oil consumed are 8 times the emissions from producing the same barrel. About 540,000 barrels of oil are delivered by PIPELINE (they are quite acceptable in Central Canada) from the West to Ontario and Quebec without any consideration of emissions, especially surprising given the disparity per barrel. And, as much of that oil is also refined at Sarnia or in Quebec, the additional 10% of emissions makes the ratio 9 to 1 from the same barrel of oil. Every Canadian knows that jet fuel, gasoline, diesel (for trucks and trains), manufacturing, and more occur in the heartland. If energy policies are really about emission reductions, the path is through central Canada, not the West. Why no similar punitive rules?