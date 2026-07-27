Opinion

QUESNEL: Taxpayer-funded universities can't keep picking winners and losers in free speech

The Frances Widdowson case reveals how campus leaders weaponize safety and trespass policies against disfavoured viewpoints while excusing ideological allies.
Frances Widdowson
Frances Widdowson Photo by Wyatt Claypool
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Free Speech
Frances Widdowson
University Campuses
Opinion
Trespassing
Opinion Column
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