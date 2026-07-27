QUESNEL: Taxpayer-funded universities can't keep picking winners and losers in free speech

Canadian universities face a credibility crisis. They claim to champion open inquiry while using trespass laws against inconvenient voices. Frances Widdowson’s case exposes the contradiction.Police ticketed the former Mount Royal University professor for trespassing at the University of Lethbridge in spring 2026, then arrested her at the University of Victoria and UBC when she tried to speak at political events. Universities said she posed unmanageable security risks.Yet these same institutions showed restraint when anti-Israel activists set up illegal encampments after October 7. Administrators who moved quickly against a middle‑aged academic found patience for protesters who harassed Jewish students and clearly violated established rules — for weeks.This selective enforcement shows how ideological bias distorts governance, as I explore in a new report for the Aristotle Foundation.Courts routinely uphold universities’ trespass authority despite public funding. In University of Toronto v. Doe (2024), the Ontario Superior Court stated: “exercising freedom of expression is not a defence to trespass.” BC’s Court of Appeal held that the Charter does not guarantee campus access to non‑students.The result is a hybrid: publicly funded institutions with private‑property‑like control. They can exclude anyone they say threatens safety or operations. The problem is not the authority, but how administrators abuse it..Ideological uniformity worsens this dynamic. Studies show two‑thirds of moderate students fear complaints or grade retaliation for expressing views; among very conservative students, 85% do.This monoculture shapes decisions. When radical activists dominate discourse, administrators face pressure to silence dissent. They increasingly equate psychological discomfort with physical danger — a trend scholars Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff document.Contrast the responses. Hamas supporters occupied property for weeks, endangered Jewish students, and blocked access. Administrators hesitated, citing expression concerns and cultural sensitivities.Widdowson sought time‑limited talks that critics could ignore. She disavows violence and poses no credible threat. Yet universities treated her as a security crisis requiring police.The difference is ideological alignment. Activists back Palestinian causes and oppose challenges to residential school narratives. Universities stretch “safety” to exclude uncomfortable speakers while tolerating disruption from favoured groups.Alberta requires its 26 public institutions to adopt University of Chicago–style free expression policies, commit to viewpoint neutrality, and host controversial speakers, with annual reporting. This helps, but ministerial directives lack teeth. Universities retain wide discretion, and no independent body enforces compliance. Administrators can still weaponize “safety” to bar unwelcome voices..Quebec’s encampments show judicial limits. Courts twice denied McGill injunctions against illegal occupations, demanding proof of “extreme urgency” under strict civil rules and weighing property rights against Charter expression — even amid clear trespass. Judges weighed property rights against Charter protections for expression — even when that expression involved clear trespassing.Lawmakers should prevent abuse with binding statutes, precise definitions, and consequences. Vague language invites judicial deference and administrative manipulation; clear terms constrain discretion and ensure real-time remedies.Universities must distinguish objective threats — credible violence, property damage, blocked access — from subjective offence. Treating discomfort as violence turns safety policies into tools of viewpoint discrimination.Administrators should show concrete evidence of likely physical harm before invoking trespass. Exposure to controversial or harsh ideas is not a safety threat.Publicly funded universities that claim private property rights to exclude taxpayers owe accountability, not ideological gatekeeping..They must adopt transparent, viewpoint‑neutral exclusion criteria, objective safety definitions, and real consequences for weaponizing trespass.Widdowson’s case crystallizes the larger problem: universities preach intellectual diversity while practicing conformity, demanding shelter from ideas while tolerating disruption from aligned activists.Canadians deserve better. Universities should secure campuses against violence and harassment — not ideas — and foster robust debate across the spectrum.Provinces can fix this: pass binding laws with clear definitions, strict timelines, and penalties; require transparent, pressure‑proof processes to justify exclusions; and tie funding to measurable free‑speech outcomes, not promises.The alternative is taxpayer‑funded echo chambers that exclude dissent — betraying academic freedom and democratic principles.Joseph Quesnel is a senior fellow with the Aristotle Foundation and the author of No Trespassing? Overcoming the tension between free speech and campus safety.