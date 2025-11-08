RATH: Revenge of the Smith

Jeffrey R.W. Rath is a constitutional lawyer who represents the interests of citizens and communities whose rights are infringed by government.

The Danielle Smith Empire is striking back. The word is out. Danielle Smith's Deathstar Team is abusing its access to party membership lists. It is desperately calling members who it believes will support Danielle Smith's anti-democratic views on the UCP AGM 2025 by offering to pay their way to the AGM (out of what funds we ask) if they support Danielle's slate of directors and purge the party board of anyone supporting independence for Alberta. Complaints by offended members of the party are being prepared and are soon to follow.

All of this foolishness started at a recent (not so) United Conservative Party Provincial Board Meeting. Danielle Smith put forward an anti-democratic motion to muzzle the 70% of UCP members who strongly support Alberta independence. The motion split the board right down the middle, leaving Rob Smith to cast the deciding vote. Shocking all the people (including myself) that voted for Rob Smith to replace Cynthia Moore, an establishment toady of the first order, Rob turned his back on the people that elected him UCP Party President and cast his tie vote to have Premier Smith bully her base into silent submission.