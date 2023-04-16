Give a cutesy little curtsey and step aside Dylan Mulvaney — the horses are back!
Well, one horse, anyway.
Budweiser just released a new ad featuring one of its magnificent famous Clydesdale horses.
She/he/him/her/they/them is a beauty!
The ad is patriotic.
It promotes the American flag.
It celebrates American landmarks.
April 14, 2023
Already, Mulvaney, a transgender activist with a bouffant hairstyle, brought in to promote Bud Light on April 1, is so passe.
This ad features sturdy guys wearing men’s clothes — even one with a baseball cap.
A man with a manly voice narrates it.
Despite all that, judging by social media comments, the ad, like Clydesdale ads before it intended to tug at the heartstrings, is bombing badly.
Bud Light drinkers bought a lot of beer over the years because of those Clydesdales.
But fool me once…
Looks like teams of beloved and mighty Clydesdale horses couldn’t pull Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch out of the quicksand it rapidly sunk into since it partnered with Mulvaney to promote America’s No. 1 beer to the woke consumer crowd.
Fame can be so fleeting for a transgender activist (who hasn’t transitioned).
Especially when the woke marketing campaign generated a backlash, calls for boycotts, and plummeted Anheuser-Busch’s market value by $6 billion.
READ MORE Anheuser-Busch loses over $6 billion in market value after partnership with transgender activist
So, this time there’s no Mulvaney dressed up as Audrey Hepburn bragging about the Bud Light cans of beer featuring his face sent to him to celebrate his “365 Days of Girlhood.”
It’s safe, maybe, to presume the unseen narrator in this is not sitting in a bathtub wearing a sports bra on his chest, flamboyantly blowing bubbles and waving his arms as Mulvaney did.
The one-minute ad features a Clydesdale, sans bouffant, galloping and trotting with the wind blowing through its mane.
There it goes, through rural America, along shorelines, past the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., past the Grand Canyon and into New York City.
“Let me tell you a story about a beer rooted in the heart of America,” says the narrator with a deep soothing voice.
“Found in the community where a handshake is a sure contract. Brewed from those who found opportunity and challenge and hope in tomorrow.”
“Raised by generations willing to sit, share, risk, remember.”
“This is a story bigger than beer. This is the story of the American spirit.”
The remembering part poses a problem for Budweiser.
Loyal ex-customers who threw their Bud Light in the garbage or poured it down the drain won’t forget that vice-president of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid said the company had to revamp its “fratty” image.
Heinerscheid, who launched the campaign, identifies as she/her.
Bud Light drinkers, who oppose this woke agenda that attacked them, womanhood, and female rights, now identify as forever, former customers.
They were further insulted by the widely panned statement Friday by Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth.
“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer,” said Whitworth.
The ex-Marine and former CIA official expressed his patriotism but didn’t bother to address the cause of the division and controversy.
The Clydesdale ad, designed to appeal to the patriotism of Bud Light drinkers, appears to have further insulted them.
It moved them alright, but in a way that backfired against Anheuser-Busch.
Again.
Some thought the ad was a joke. Others noted that the beer giant took a $6-billion loss to realize its mistake.
“Too late already. Damage is done,” tweeted Oli London, author of Gender Madness.
“I’m not boycotting, I just don’t buy stuff from people who despise and offend my wife and daughter,” tweeted The Only Hell My Momma Raised.
“Don’t look now, but the Clydesdale has already left the barn. The train has sailed, the ship has left the station,” tweeted Philip Hollway, columnist, police lawyer and dad.
Some mocked. OK, many, many mocked.
“How dare you assume it’s a horse. This is Budweiser that horse identifies as a cow,” tweeted ConservativeTim.
“Is the horse trans now?” tweeted Dan O’Donnell, who hosts The Dan O’Donnell Show.
“Seems too frat-housish for Budweiser. Needs more mental illness to fit properly with their new branding,” tweeted JD Rucker, editor of the Discern Report.
But there were, albeit few, supporters.
“Unlike a bunch of ridiculous cultists, I never stopped supporting your brand. I’ll have another one tonight just because. Cheers,” tweeted army vet Daniel Scheeler.
Meanwhile, bars announced they’d stop stocking Bud Light.
And even the poor Clydesdale horses are being snubbed.
Last week, citing security concerns, a Missouri Budweiser distributor cancelled all events scheduled to showcase the Clydesdales.
The horses may be back. But Bud Light’s ex-customers aren’t getting duped again.
And with Anheuser-Busch dodging the issue and with no apology from Heinerscheid, they’ll likely remain unforgiving.
Even the mighty Clydesdales won’t win them back.
(2) comments
Did the colt in the photo opt for a sex change to a mare?
Bud Lite really had nothing going for it, except the image of being “a guys beer”, so to speak. This move gave Bud Lite drinkers the opportunity to realize this, and move on.
