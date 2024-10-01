SLOBODIAN: Fort Sask mayor promoted drowning, killing feral cats with exhaust

Fort Saskatchewan Mayor Gale Katchur’s solution to getting rid of stray cats is to torturously kill them by throwing them in a bag in the river or “just put them on the exhaust pipes.”

Like the good old days on farms, she recalled.

Meanwhile, an unsympathetic councillor Brian Kelly figured overwhelmed shelter staff — many are volunteers — who suffer emotionally from having to put down many healthy cats, should just get another job.

Why, just give him a call, he blustered. If they’re not tough enough to take it, he’s man enough to head over and kill all those cats.

To call these two ignoramuses morons would be far too charitable. To say they aren’t fit for office is no stretch if cruelty, indifference, and mocking the compassion of others is the best these two elected jackasses can come up with to deal with a municipal issue.

Calls for them to resign over “cruel and disgusting” comments that even alarm people who don’t like cats, were accompanied by outrage.

“As someone who LIVES in Fort Sask, we’re gathering up the torches and pitchforks. Who else is joining us?” posted Roni MacLean on Facebook.

After a seething backlash from the public and animal welfare groups, Katchur and Kelly, likely fearing their political careers would be put down, offered pat apologies for their callous back and forth at a September 17 council committee meeting addressing the feral cat issue.

Not good enough. There are sick loons out there that might take Katchur’s wicked advice. And what timing! She offered it just a week after two dead puppies beaten to death were found on a pedestrian Fort Saskatchewan pathway. That followed dead kitten found zip-tied to a fence in Calgary in August.

Katchur reportedly chuckled as she promoted cruelty to animals — chargeable offences under the Animal Protection Act and Criminal Code of Canada.

“When it comes to feral cats, it would be cruel to say, but it would be interesting if people could deal with them themselves, I’m going to say like in the old days when you lived on the farm. Now be careful, because when you lived on the farm, if there was (sic) cats, you threw them in a bag and threw them in a river, or they just put them on the exhaust pipes” said Katchur, an old farm girl from Spirit River.