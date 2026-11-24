Jean-François Thibault, P.Eng., lives in Calgary, Alberta, and is the co-founder and CEO of Fortitude Sales Development Inc.According to the Ipsos AI Monitor 2026, published in June and examining perceptions of artificial intelligence across 32 countries, Canadians are among the most reluctant to embrace it.Sixty-seven percent of Canadians say AI makes them nervous, 34% believe it offers more benefits than drawbacks, and only 26% say AI makes them excited. That last figure is nearly half the 32-country average of 51%.For more than 20 years, we have heard complaints about Canada's relatively low productivity compared with that of our American and European counterparts. Some have argued that Canadians operate in a less competitive regulatory and tax environment and that, given the opportunity, they would perform just as well as anyone else. After all, Canadians are no less capable than anyone else!Well, it is becoming clear that this explanation is not enough.The liePeople who are averse to innovation and risk do not have what it takes to dominate their markets, let alone face life itself.Ultimately, Canada's less competitive regulatory and tax environment is the result, rather than the cause, of who we are as a people. Canadians avoid adversity and retreat into a comforting narrative that reassures them.Yet this is a false sense of security, because it does not protect us from any social, economic, or geopolitical danger.Consider what has happened over the past decade. Canada has fallen increasingly behind the United States. In 2014, The New York Times described Canada's middle class as one of the most prosperous in the world. By 2025, Canada's nominal GDP per capita was roughly comparable to that of Mississippi, the American state with the lowest figure on that measure. Even oil-rich Alberta has not escaped the consequences of Canada's economic slowdown..This decline became particularly pronounced in 2020, when the obsession with eliminating risk became so pervasive that no economic price seemed too high to satisfy some Canadians' desire for security.But it does not stop there.Retreat from realityOur southern neighbour threatens to impose tariffs on the products we export to its market? We elect a leader with no previous electoral experience to "send a message to the Americans" that we are unhappy. The outgoing government's record becomes irrelevant. Above all, Canadians sought to create a symbolic contrast with the MAGA movement.Are businesses unwilling to invest in automating their processes and introducing robotics into their production lines? We ask the government to open the immigration floodgates to compensate for our lack of entrepreneurial courage.What we are witnessing is a troubling phenomenon of withdrawal, an excessive search for security and an avoidance of adversity. This is what author Jérôme Blanchet-Gravel calls la société-chalet, or the "cottage society".Unfortunately for Canadians, this retreat from reality comes at a very real and substantial economic cost.The courage to innovateLet us return to AI. It is one of the most revolutionary tools of recent decades, probably the one that will have the greatest impact since the advent of the internet and, before that, electricity.It is disheartening to see Canadians rank last in enthusiasm for this technology. Unless we change course, Canada will continue to fall behind its competitors, as it has over the past decade.What we need is courage. We need every Canadian to take responsibility for their own life, their family, and their community. Above all, we need to stop retreating into an imaginary world that exists only in our minds.Jean-François Thibault, P.Eng., lives in Calgary, Alberta, and is the co-founder and CEO of Fortitude Sales Development Inc.