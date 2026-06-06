Opinion

WENZEL: Mayors aren't elected to fight referendums — they're elected to fix cities

Instead of campaigning against Alberta independence, municipal leaders should focus on affordability, infrastructure, and the basic responsibilities they were elected to deliver.
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Alberta FlagOse Irete/CBC
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