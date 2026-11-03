Opinion

WHISSELL: The illusion of change — Canadian voters keep choosing the past

Between the BC and Quebec elections and the Alberta referendum, voters chose the ‘safest’ path.
David Eby, Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Lorne Doerkson: changing faces, familiar choices in Canadian politics.
David Eby, Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Lorne Doerkson: changing faces, familiar choices in Canadian politics.Image courtesy of AI
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Immigration
Opinion
Opinion Column
Alberta referendum
October 19 Referendum
2026 BC election
Quebec election 2026