Christian artist Sean Feucht’s Saskatoon concert proceeds amid protests, free-speech debate

A free worship concert by US Christian artist Sean Feucht went ahead at Diefenbaker Park on Thursday night after weeks of heated debate, with police keeping a close watch as a few protestors gathered outside.
Organizers drew about 1,000 people inside the park, with about a dozen protesters standing behind fencing, holding signs, playing music, and blowing whistles to disrupt the performance. Feucht stopped in Saskatoon as part of his Revive ’25 tour.
City officials had confirmed the park permit late last month and framed the decision around Charter-protected freedom of expression, stressing that allowing use of public space does not equal endorsement.
Mayor Cynthia Block earlier called some of Feucht’s past comments “abhorrent” and said she wished she could cancel the show, but noted the Constitution limits the city’s ability to restrict speech. “That protection isn’t about agreeing with what’s said,” she said, “it’s about making sure everyone’s rights are upheld.”
Police maintained a visible presence around the park and along nearby paths. The Saskatoon Police Service has repeatedly said its role at protests is to “police behaviour, not beliefs,” a stance reflected in city briefing materials. There were no reports of arrests or charges linked to the event or demonstrations.
Local “2SLGBTQ+” advocates, including OUT Saskatoon, argued Feucht’s record of opposing queer rights, diversity initiatives, and abortion conflicted with the city’s values and posed a psychological safety risk to marginalized residents. Feucht’s Canadian itinerary has faced turbulence: several municipalities cancelled dates in recent weeks, citing safety plans and community standards, while others permitted events to proceed.
On social media after the show, Feucht celebrated the turnout and shared clips of counter-protesters, casting the night as a spiritual victory. Meanwhile, city officials said they would continue reviewing special-event rules after the controversy, balancing public safety with constitutional rights for both attendees and protesters.