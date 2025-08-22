Christian artist Sean Feucht’s Saskatoon concert proceeds amid protests, free-speech debate

A free worship concert by US Christian artist Sean Feucht went ahead at Diefenbaker Park on Thursday night after weeks of heated debate, with police keeping a close watch as a few protestors gathered outside.

Organizers drew about 1,000 people inside the park, with about a dozen protesters standing behind fencing, holding signs, playing music, and blowing whistles to disrupt the performance. Feucht stopped in Saskatoon as part of his Revive ’25 tour.

City officials had confirmed the park permit late last month and framed the decision around Charter-protected freedom of expression, stressing that allowing use of public space does not equal endorsement.