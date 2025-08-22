Premier Moe plans China trip as canola tariffs hit Saskatchewan farmers

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced plans to travel to China following the country's decision to impose a 75.8% anti-dumping duty on Canadian canola seed. The move comes as a direct response to Canada's recent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, escalating tensions between the two nations.

At a press conference this week, Moe was joined by Federal Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald, who participated virtually, along with Saskatchewan Ministers Warren Kaeding and Daryl Harrison. Parliamentary Secretary to Prime Minister Mark Carney, Kody Blois, also attended the meeting alongside industry stakeholders including farmers and exporters.