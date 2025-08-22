Saskatchewan projects $349 million deficit in first quarter update

Spending, meanwhile, is forecast to be $189 million higher than the budget. The largest pressure comes from wildfire costs, with an $80-million increase tied to firefighting and evacuations. Reiter said the spending will be formalized in a special warrant to be released on August 25.

“Government remains committed to ensuring the necessary resources are available to combat Saskatchewan’s ongoing and devastating wildfire season,” he said. “Our priority is to support firefighting efforts and help affected families and communities access the assistance they need as they work toward safely returning to their homes.”

The province is also facing a $115 million increase in pension expenses due to year end actuarial adjustments.