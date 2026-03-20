WATCH: Trans-radical SUING us for misgendering him

“Jessica” is a male, because she was born with a penis.

His every instance of newsworthy coverage in the Western Standard has been directly related to his belief that he is a woman, and that other people should be compelled by the law to pretend that this is true. Therefore, we use his real (that is, biological) sex when describing him in our stories.

I’ve interviewed several transgender people over the years for stories where their sex and trans ideology are not relevant, and so I called them by whatever they liked. Because (on most days), I like to think I’m a nice guy. When Mr. Yaniv gained prominence by trying (and failing) to sue some poor immigrant ladies for refusing to wax her balls.

Mr. Yaniv’s actions were clearly contemptible, and the Western Standard’s coverage reflects that contempt.

So, in short, we are guilty. Guilty as sin.

But in a free country, we are allowed to hurt people’s feelings. And based on his history of vexatious litigation, almost everything offends Mr. Yaniv.

In a free country, free people are allowed to disagree peacefully in the strongest possible terms about the emergence of a radical new political and social ideology.

Now comes the shameless sales pitch.

The Western Standard doesn’t raise money for activism; it generally does so only for special projects, such as expanding into new provinces or journalism beats.

In this case, we need to raise money for a vigorous legal defence. If you can make a contribution to help the Western Standard defend our freedom of speech and the freedom of the press, I’d be very grateful.