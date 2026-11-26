TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford and Unifor national president Lana Payne issued a joint statement Thursday calling on the federal government to exempt Canadian automakers from non-compliance penalties under passenger vehicle greenhouse gas regulations.

The statement said the penalties will force companies that build vehicles in Canada to pay billions over the coming years, mostly as credits to automakers that build no vehicles here. It described the costs as an “own goal” that helps undermine Canadian auto jobs amid U.S. tariffs.

“Companies that build in Canada with Canadian workers should get every advantage to succeed,” the statement said.

Any exemption, it added, must come with a firm commitment to preserve automotive production in Canada, including a full reversal of the sale of the Stellantis Brampton Assembly Plant.