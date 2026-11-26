TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford and Unifor national president Lana Payne issued a joint statement Thursday calling on the federal government to exempt Canadian automakers from non-compliance penalties under passenger vehicle greenhouse gas regulations.
The statement said the penalties will force companies that build vehicles in Canada to pay billions over the coming years, mostly as credits to automakers that build no vehicles here. It described the costs as an “own goal” that helps undermine Canadian auto jobs amid U.S. tariffs.
“Companies that build in Canada with Canadian workers should get every advantage to succeed,” the statement said.
Any exemption, it added, must come with a firm commitment to preserve automotive production in Canada, including a full reversal of the sale of the Stellantis Brampton Assembly Plant.
Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli expanded on the numbers after Question Period. He said Stellantis told the government the greenhouse gas rules are costing the company $330 million a year. He said those costs make Canadian operations uncompetitive with plants in the United States, which do not face the same penalties.
Fedeli said the province has not paid Stellantis any money for the Brampton plant because the company did not meet the conditions attached to earlier commitments.
He also defended Ontario’s own industrial carbon pricing system, saying the revenue stays in the province and has been used for projects such as Algoma’s electric arc furnace. He said the province would drop its industrial carbon price the day the federal government dropped its own.
The joint statement comes days after Ford, Payne and federal officials met with Stellantis about the future of the Brampton plant. The company has agreed to sell the facility to a defence contractor.