Air Canada, flight attendants reach tentative deal to end strike

Air Canada and its flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement to end their contract dispute.

Both Air Canada and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced early this morning.

The deal came after nine hours of talks with help from a federal mediator.

CUPE represents more than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants who walked off the job early Saturday.

The union said the agreement addresses a key issue that sparked the strike.

"Unpaid work is over," CUPE stated, referring to pay for work done while planes sit on the ground.

The union told members to "fully co-operate with resumption of operations."