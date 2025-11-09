FILDEBRANDT: Canada has more generals than tanks — more admirals than ships

Get your elbows up, boys. Canada's back! Mark Carney is going to make Canada Great Again and pull the military up by its bootstraps. Hooah!

Chief of the Defence Staff and weepy DEI-hire General Jennie Carignan signed a directive to increase the size of Canada's reserve forces from 25,561 to 400,000. For those rubbing their eyes at that number, that is a 16-fold increase.

Cue the laugh track. Canada's already paltry reserve force has thus far failed to ever hit its personnel target of 30,000 every single year since it was set in 2017, when it was 26,500.

Even if the Canadian Armed Forces were fully funded and furnished with adequate equipment and resources, it will never happen. At least not without conscription.

The thing is, the federal government and the senior military leadership appointed by it, openly loathe the very things that have traditionally fueled voluntary military recruitment.

The new military prioritizes DEI in its recruitment and promotion. This is a problem for a profession that, by its nature, is attractive to nationalistic, young white men. On aggregate, they tend to like guns, struggle, camaraderie, and feeling a part of something meaningful. When they join a nation's armed forces, they take pride in the uniform.

Other demographics are great and are welcome. But the main source of recruits has been made to feel decidedly unwelcome.