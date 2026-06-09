Alberta coal battle escalates as W. Brett Wilson, industry respond to Corb Lund's petition reaching milestone

CALGARY — Coal industry insiders are warning that efforts to ban future coal development in the Rocky Mountains could create uncertainty for investors, workers and indigenous communities going forward.

The warning comes after country music singer Corb Lund announced his campaign to stop new coal mining in the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains has gathered enough signatures to meet the threshold required under Alberta’s Citizen Initiative Act, although campaign organizers have yet to reveal the exact number of signatures.

Roughly 178,000 valid signatures are required for the petition to proceed to the next steps of the process.

The Water Not Coal petition specifically identifies Northback Holdings' proposed Grassy Mountain steelmaking coal project and Valory Resources' proposed Blackstone metallurgical coal mine as projects of concern.

Both projects have yet to be fully approved by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER).

W. Brett Wilson, a prominent Canadian entrepreneur who has invested in Valory Resources, said he was surprised by reports the petition had gathered enough signatures but welcomed a broader public discussion about coal development.