'COAL HAS BEEN VILLAINIZED': Expert pushes back against Corb Lund's Water Not Coal campaign

CALGARY — Many Canadians have developed a negative perception of the coal industry without understanding its continued role in steel production and infrastructure development.

In an interview with the Western Standard, Heather Exner-Pirot, Director of Energy, Natural Resources and Environment at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said the public debate over the coal sector has become increasingly simplified in the wake of country singer Corb Lund’s Water Not Coal petition, with many people failing to distinguish the differences between metallurgical coal used to make steel and thermal coal burned for electricity.

"Coal has been villainized," Exner-Pirot said.

"People have a negative reaction to coal because of its contribution to greenhouse gases, but they don't have much appreciation for the nuances in how we use coal and the ways that we have to use coal."

In recent months, the Coal Association of Canada (CAC) has lobbied the federal government to designate metallurgical coal as a critical mineral, while debate over mining projects such as Northback Holdings' proposed Grassy Mountain mine in Alberta's Crowsnest Pass continues to generate debate.