Corb Lund disputes Smith’s account of Water Not Coal petition meeting

The texts centred on advice the premier supposedly gave him and Stay Free Alberta’s Mitch Sylvestre in June 2025 to delay filing their pro-Alberta independence referendum citizen initiative petition application until the new legislation took effect, prompting Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi to confront Smith in the legislature on October 29 about why she had provided advice to “the separatists.”

“It’s my job to help explain when legislation and regulations are coming, and I did that,” Smith said, defending the text messages.

She also stated she had provided similar information regarding the Elections Alberta citizen initiative petition rules to Lund during a meeting in May.

“I was happy to meet with Corb Lund as well to tell him a little bit about the timing of regulations and rules and how they would apply to his initiative as well,” Smith said.

“That’s just part of the job.”

But, according to the Edmonton Journal, Lund said it took him “years” to secure a meeting with Smith and that the discussion wasn’t primarily about the petition process. Instead, the country musician sought assurances about how his proposed referendum question would be worded and presented on the Elections Alberta website.