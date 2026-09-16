UPDATED: Corb Lund urges Smith to impose an immediate moratorium on Alberta coal projects

CALGARY — Corb Lund has issued a formal request to Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP government, calling for an immediate moratorium on all new coal developments, approvals, expansions and exploration in the Eastern Slopes of Alberta’s Rocky Mountains.

The country singer — who was the proponent of the Water Not Coal citizen initiative petition, which failed to reach the signature threshold required to force a province-wide referendum in early July — warned Smith in a letter last week that “renewed coal activity poses serious and irreversible risks to Alberta’s headwaters, fisheries, ranch lands and downstream communities.”

He went on to state that the Alberta government must “pause all coal-related decisions until the courts, independent science, and a full public review have completed their work.”