Corb Lund’s failed Water Not Coal campaign raised more than $340K

CALGARY — Corb Lund’s Water Not Coal campaign raised more than $340,000 during its unsuccessful citizen initiative petition drive to force a province-wide vote on banning new coal mining on the Eastern Slopes of Alberta’s Rocky Mountains.

On July 3, Elections Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure announced Lund’s petition had failed to meet the signature threshold required to force a province-wide referendum.

Lund’s petition required 177,732 verified signatures — equivalent to 10% of the 1,777,315 ballots cast in Alberta’s 2023 provincial election — to proceed to the October 19 ballot.

Elections Alberta counted 196,088 valid signatures during the initial validation process, but found in a subsequent statistical verification conducted at a 95% confidence level that this reduced the estimated number of verified signatures to 172,088.

Since that announcement, Lund has voted continue to his anti-coal battle as his campaign recently filed an application with the Alberta Court of King’s Bench, seeking a judicial review of Elections Alberta’s decision, stating the organization’s decision, “was unreasonable, procedurally unfair, and inconsistent with the purpose of Alberta’s Citizen Initiative Act (CIA), which is intended to facilitate public participation in direct democracy.”