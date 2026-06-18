'DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED': Corb Lund blasts decision to keep anti-coal question off referendum ballot

She added a committee has been tasked with determining the path forward on the anti-coal question concerning future coal mining in the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

However, the committee is not expected to be formed until roughly a month before the referendum.

“After more than 200,000 Albertans added their names to the Water Not Coal petition, and after months of canvassing by thousands of volunteers, to be told that the petition won't make the ballot because it allegedly missed a June 1 deadline is unacceptable,” Lund said in an official statement.

Lund stated he met with Smith in her office on May 11 to discuss the wording of the proposed referendum question and how it would appear on the ballot, and that “at no point was any June 1 deadline mentioned.”

“In fact, as our petition was in full swing collecting signatures, the Premier stated widely in the media that if Water Not Coal collected enough signatures, our question would be on the ballot,” Lund said.