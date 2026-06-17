Smith states Corb Lund's anti-coal question won't be on October referendum ballot

“The Forever Canada petition went before a committee of MLAs,” she said.

“So it’s both parties and then they took hearings, got legal advice and then made a determination about how to proceed with that — and so this particular legislative proposal will follow the same pathway.”

Last week, Lund submitted his petition to Elections Alberta, saying campaign volunteers had collected over 200,000 signatures — significantly more than the roughly 178,000 required.

His petition asks the question: "Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should prohibit new coal mine development and exploration in the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains?"

The petition also specifically names two potential coal projects — Northback Holdings’ Grassy Mountain project and Valory Resources’ Blackstone mine — and calls for them to be stopped from being green-lit by Alberta’s regulators.