IN-DEPTH: Former Alberta official says a total coal ban was never part of Lougheed's 1976 policy

CALGARY — A former Alberta government official who helped write the province’s 1976 Coal Development Policy says it was never intended to prohibit coal mining in the Eastern Slopes, which has been a major flashpoint in the current coal debate.

David Luff, a former Assistant Deputy Minister of Energy who joined the Alberta government in 1975 and helped develop both the 1976 policy and the 1977 Eastern Slopes Policy, said the coal policy was never intended to prohibit coal development but instead was created to match then-Premier Peter Lougheed’s vision of prioritizing Alberta’s headwaters while allowing mining to proceed in appropriate areas under strict environmental conditions.

"It wasn’t solving a problem, it was [about] providing a policy that would deliver on the implementation of a vision for the Eastern Slopes,” Luff said.

“It was critically important to protect those headwaters so that the water would be there in perpetuity. The coal policy was meant to do that.”

Throughout the battle over coal development, the 1976 policy has often been portrayed as a document that effectively prevented new coal mining in the Eastern Slopes until Jason Kenney's UCP government rescinded it in 2020.